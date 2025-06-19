Telesat Announces Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|(a) Michael Boychuk
|47,936,239
|986,534
|(b) Jane Craighead
|46,146,974
|2,775,795
|(c) Richard Fadden
|47,932,024
|990,749
|(d) Daniel S. Goldberg
|47,934,997
|987,776
|(e) Henry (Hank) Intven
|46,846,629
|2,076,144
|(f) David Morin
|47,926,555
|996,218
|(g) Dr. Mark H. Rachesky
|46,143,966
|2,778,807
|(h) Guthrie Stewart
|46,145,394
|2,777,377
|(i) Michael B. Targoff
|47,938,568
|984,205
|(j) Janet Yeung
|47,938,784
|983,987
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at .
About Telesat
Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.
Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn , X , or visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
James Ratcliffe
+1 613 748 8424
...
Legal Disclaimer:
