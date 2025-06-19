BTM INDUSTRIAL SPONSORS PEDAL TO THE RESCUE's CROSS-COUNTRY RIDE FOR THE LA FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUNDATION

The nonprofit is on a 3,200-mile mission to support the heroes fighting LA's wildfires.

MUSKEGON, Mich., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, is sponsoring Pedal to the Rescue's cross-country cycling campaign to raise funds for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and awareness for the devastating impact of the region's wildfires. BTM Industrial's more than $50,000 in equipment, travel, and project management in-kind services and support is offsetting operational costs, allowing every dollar raised to go directly to the foundation.

Pedal to the Rescue is on a mission to support the heroes fighting LA's wildfires. Organizers Michael "Mikey" VanSuilichem and Thomas "Tommy" Gehl II embarked on their epic 3,200-mile bike journey across the country on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The duo expects to arrive in Los Angeles in three months and will be providing updates on social media and the campaign's webpage along the way.

"Mikey is a part-time employee and has family working at our company," said BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski. "Giving back to the communities where our employees live, work, and serve is a core value at BTM Industrial. When he presented the idea to me, I thought it was a unique way to provide some relief to the LA firefighters, and an epic adventure for these two young men."

VanSuilichem has been a part of the BTM Industrial family since he was in middle school. Even though he and Gehl are not cyclists and have not spent much time riding since graduating high school, Watkoski is confident their passion and drive will make completion of this fundraising journey a reality.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to help raise funds for the firefighters who battled the devastating LA wildfires," said Watkoski. "It also is a joy to support Mikey and Tommy's passion for helping those that have helped others through this unique – and demanding - campaign."

