Albatross Launches In Dazzling Style In Edison, NJ As World's Largest Indoor-Themed Mini Putting & Luxury Bowling Destination Celebrates Grand Opening!

EDISON, N.J., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Play and leisure reached exciting new heights as Albatross, the world's largest indoor-themed mini putting and luxury bowling destination, officially opened its doors yesterday in Edison, NJ. The highly anticipated grand opening celebration took place today drawing a crowd that included Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, local leaders, media, and special guests who gathered to mark the debut of this truly one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

From L to R - Albatross NJ Co-Owners Tysson Sangermano & Alexis Sangermano, Edison, NJ Mayor, Sam Joshi, and Albatross NJ COO, Cody Browning

Albatross NJ Paris Mini-Putting Hole!

Albatross NJ Luxury Bowling!

Albatross - World's Largest Indoor-Themed Mini Putting & Luxury Bowling Destination in Edison, NJ

Ideally situated at 991 US-1 in Edison-right next to Albatross' affiliate venue, the innovative Supercharged Entertainment, and directly across from TopGolf-Albatross sets a new benchmark for social entertainment in New Jersey. Spanning more than 50,000 square feet, it offers immersive themed mini putting, upscale bowling, elevated dining, craft cocktails, and vibrant nightlife-seamlessly blending competitive play with sophisticated leisure, all under one roof.

"Our grand opening was an incredible celebration, and we're thrilled to finally welcome guests into Albatross," said Stephen Sangermano, President, Albatross NJ. "This is more than just an entertainment venue-it's a social playground designed to be both unforgettable and unmatched. From mini putting and luxury bowling to craft cocktails, vibrant dining, and live DJs, there's truly nothing like it anywhere else."

"Albatross is a game-changer for Edison-bringing world-class entertainment, over 350 jobs, and energy to our entire community," said Edison Mayor Sam Joshi. "It's truly exciting to welcome a destination that not only enhances our local economy, with estimated taxes of $175,000, but also gives families, friends, and visitors a new and exciting place to connect and have fun. We're proud Edison is home to such a dynamic and innovative venue."

Editor's Note: A virtual tour video & professional images are available at this link:



The world's largest indoor-themed mini putting course

32 lanes of high-end luxury bowling

Handcrafted cocktails & elevated dining

Live DJ's music & immersive entertainment Versatile & spacious private group event space

For information on pricing, gift cards, and group outings - please visit . The hours at Albatross: Mon to Thurs, 11am to 12m, Fri 11am to 1am, Sat 10am to 1am, and Sun 10am to 12m. Follow Albatross on Facebook , on Instagram , and on TikTok @albatrossnj .

Media Contacts: Bill Ebben

508-922-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Albatross NJ

