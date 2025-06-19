Creative Biolabs' Dual-Action Antibody Webinar Ignites Biotech Buzz

Creative Biolabs hosted a webinar about a multi-engager antibody, which heated up the versatile antibody candidate market including bispecifics.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- May 22's webinar wasn't just another science talk-it was a mic-drop moment. Researchers worldwide tuned in to watch Generation of a Dual-Function Multi-Engager Antibody for Simultaneous Targeting NK Cells and Tumor Cells, a hot-ticket presentation that put dual-targeting antibodies squarely in the biotech limelight.With registrations soaring and Q&A stretching past schedule, one thing is clear-multifunctional antibodies are stealing the spotlight.The Bispecific Boom: Why Dual Targeting is Pharma's Next Big ThingMove over, monoclonals-bispecific antibodies are reshaping cancer immunotherapy. By binding two targets at once, the "smart missiles" offer a double whammy against hard-to-treat cancers. As of March 2025, more than 600 bispecific candidates are now in clinical trials. Creative Biolabs is riding the wave with its tailor-made platforms, offering tailored design, robust manufacturing, and flexible formatting options for research, preclinical, and IND-stage projects, with the aim of transforming bispecific antibody design from a molecular puzzle into a plug-and-play revolution.Products That Hit the Sweet SpotWhether for startups just embarking on the bsAb exploration or pharma giants preparing for the clinic, Creative Biolabs gives a hand by providing custom bispecific antibody development to offer full-spectrum support-from concept to candidate. Researchers can choose from a wide array of platforms tailored to function and format or pick up their favorite from a bank of proprietary reagents of miscellaneous formats.* Tandem scFvExtensively used in cancer immunotherapy, the tandem scFv product line covers mainstream research targets, including CD3, PSA, CD30, and CD28 with a close proximity.Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-PSA Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv)Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-PLAP Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv)Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-EGFR Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv)Recombinant Anti-CD28 x Anti-CSPG4 Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv)* Tandem FabTandem Fabs are a class of Fab-based bispecific antibody fragments targeting different epitopes, which have monovalent for each antigen specificity and are more thermally stable than the corresponding scFvs.Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-PSCA Bispecific Antibody (Tandem Fab)Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-PSA Bispecific Antibody (Tandem Fab)Recombinant Anti-CD28 x Anti-FOLR1 Bispecific Antibody (Tandem Fab)* Tandem scFv-FcNeed stability and Fc-mediated functions? Check out the Tandem scFv-Fc format for plug-and-play versatility. Creative Biolabs supplies such bispecifics presenting 2 + 2 antigen-binding valency and Fc-mediated functions, such as ADCC, ADCP, and long half-life.Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-PSA Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv-Fc)Recombinant Anti-CD3 x Anti-p97 Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv-Fc)Recombinant Anti-B cell lymphoma BCL1 Idiotype x Anti-CD64 Bispecific Antibody (Tandem scFv-Fc)"Each format is backed by in-house protein engineering, expression optimization, and analytical support," the rep says. "No guesswork, no hold-ups."Visit and learn more.Next Up: A Full Conference CircuitWith the bispecific pipeline expanding fast, Creative Biolabs is hitting the road. Catch their experts at the upcoming events in Season 3 to learn how their bsAb platforms are reshaping the therapeutic frontier:August 27–29, 2025 | 5th Oligonucleotides for CNS SummitSeptember 9–11, 2025 | 16th Annual World Bispecific SummitSeptember 23–25, 2025 | 7th Exosome Based Therapeutic Development SummitAboutFor those researchers, whether exploring bispecifics for oncology, autoimmunity, or CNS disorders, Creative Biolabs is ready to help them hit the ground running with peer-recognized technical support and first-rate research tools.

