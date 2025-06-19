E&E Exhibit Solutions Expands Footprint With New Facility Acquisition

Continued Growth Fuels New Building Purchase to Support Custom Trade Show Rental Displays

TEMPE, Ariz., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E Exhibit Solutions, a leading provider of custom trade show exhibits and rental solutions, is once again expanding operations with the purchase of a new building. This latest acquisition marks the company's third facility and further supports the rapid growth of its custom exhibit rental division. The new location, situated in nearby Chandler, AZ will provide additional space for production, warehousing, and staff, strengthening the company's ability to meet increased client demand nationwide.

"For nearly three decades, we've grown from a modest operation into a 35,000+ square foot hub of creative, production, and logistical activity," said Daniel Chaddock, CEO and President of E&E Exhibit Solutions. "The exhibit rental side of our business has grown tremendously, and this new building gives us the room we need to continue delivering the high-quality custom displays our clients rely on. It's an exciting milestone for us."

E&E Exhibit Solutions will maintain its headquarters at 1365 W. Auto Drive in Tempe. The company's second building in Tempe, added in 2022, remains a core warehouse facility for trade show display inventory and logistics.

"This expansion was a strategic decision that aligns with both our current needs and future goals," said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO and Director of Marketing. "With the increasing demand for trade show exhibit rentals , this dedicated space allows us to enhance our pre-show prep-offering room for staging, quality control, photography, and more. It ensures our clients continue to receive tailored, dependable trade show display solutions backed by our signature attention to detail."

About E&E Exhibit Solutions

Since 1995, E&E Exhibit Solutions has been a trusted partner for companies nationwide, delivering award-winning trade show exhibits, custom graphics, and turnkey rental solutions. From design to installation, E&E helps businesses create impactful brand experiences to captivate audiences and maximize ROI of each event.

