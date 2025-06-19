Africa Prepaid Card And Digital Wallet Future Growth Report 2025, With Solmate, Wallets Africa, Zywa, Shoprite, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|954
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$59.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Africa
Key Topics Covered:
- Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet, 2020 - 2029
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Average Value per Transaction, 2020 - 2029 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Key Segments Retail Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Travel Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020 - 2029 Restaurants & Bars Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Entertainment, Gaming, & Event Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Recharge and Bill Payments Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Market Share Analysis by Key Retail Categories, 2024 Food and Grocery - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Gas Stations - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Services - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Others - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2020 - 2029 Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2020 - 2029 Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
