Ensembleiq Recognized By The National Magazine Awards: B2B Competition For Its Content And Design Expertise

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces its brands – Canadian Grocer , Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE , Pharmacy Practice + Business , Profession Santé and The Medical Post – won five gold awards, four silver awards and seven honourable mentions in the Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B Competition.

Canadian Grocer is the most influential media brand among key decision-makers in the Canadian grocery industry.



Gold: Shoppers Speak Up (Best Special Report)

Gold: All Systems Go (Best Cover)

Honourable mention: People – who you need to know (Best Editorial, Column, or Regularly Featured Department) Honourable mention: Generation Next Thinking (Best Series of Articles)

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the leading national multi-platform source for convenience retailers, gas bars, car wash operators, suppliers and service providers.



Silver: A Hidden Gem (Best Profile of a Company)

Honourable mention: People First (Best DEI Reporting) Honourable mention: 2024 C-store IQ National Shopper Study (Best Special Report)

“We're incredibly proud of the Canadian Grocer and Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE teams for earning these prestigious award wins and honours,” said Sandra Parente, SVP of Grocery & Convenience at EnsembleIQ.“They are a testament to the team's dedication to delivering trusted insights, compelling content, and innovative design that serve and inspire Canada's grocery, convenience, gas, and car wash industries.”

Pharmacy Practice + Business is the one-stop pharmacy magazine for Canadian pharmacists and pharmacy owners.

Gold: Best Brand

Profession Santé is a specialized provider of insights for physicians, pharmacists and other professionals in the Quebec healthcare sector.



Silver: Discipline: la hantise des cliniciens (Best Feature Article: Professional)

Silver: Êtes-vous vraiment inclusif.ve? (Best DEI Reporting) Honourable mention: Jusqu'où peut aller le marketing pharmaceutique? (Best News Coverage)

The Medical Post is the independent voice for Canada's doctors.



Gold: Law column (Best Editorial, Column, or Regularly Featured Department)

Gold: Clinic (Best How-To Article or Series of Articles)

Silver: AI scribes roll out (Best News Coverage)

Honourable mention: Easing ED overwhelm (Best Feature Article: Professional) Honourable mention: The Saving Time Issue (Best Editorial Package)

Donna Kerry, SVP, Healthcare Canada, EnsembleIQ added,“We are honoured to win these significant awards from the National Magazine Awards: B2B Competition. These awards demonstrate that we are delivering on our mission to keep Canadian doctors, pharmacists, nurses and healthcare executives informed, engaged and inspired with the latest news and trends.”

