Israeli Defence Minister: 'Killing Khamenei A War Goal'

“Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday, after an Iranian missile struck Tel Aviv and damaged a major hospital used by both civilians and the military, according to media reports.

“The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will do everything they can to eliminate the Iranian leader,” Katz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Drawing a parallel to World War II, Katz stated that if Israel had existed during the Holocaust, it would have acted to eliminate Hitler-and now views Ayatollah Khamenei in the same light. He added that eliminating Khamenei aligns with the IDF's broader war objectives, which include removing Iran's nuclear threat and neutralizing its missile capabilities.

The remarks follow reports that former U.S. President Donald Trump previously vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's now 89-year-old Supreme Leader, though he later remarked that his patience with Khamenei was“wearing thin.”

Katz also announced that Israeli forces have been instructed to intensify attacks on Iranian targets.

“The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of strikes on Iranian military and governmental targets in Tehran in order to eliminate threats to Israel and destabilize the Ayatollah's regime,” he said.

In Tehran, Iranian authorities stated that the primary target of their Thursday morning strike in southern Israel was a military and intelligence facility, not the hospital. Israeli emergency services reported that at least 47 people were injured in the attack.

“The main target of the attack was the Israeli Army Command and Intelligence Base (IDF C4I) and the Army Intelligence Camp in the Gav-Yam Technology Park, located near Soroka Hospital,” Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

It added that the hospital was“only exposed to the blast wave,” insisting the strike was a“direct and precise hit” on a military facility.

Analysts have described Israel's new rhetoric as edging closer to calls for regime change in Iran. However, many believe Israel lacks the power and capacity to topple the Islamic Republic.

Despite nearly 20 months of military operations, Israel remains bogged down in Gaza, where Hamas-a relatively small, non-state actor-continues to function both militarily and politically, despite Israel's sustained efforts to dismantle it.

In contrast, Iran is a major regional power with a population of over 90 million and millions of loyal supporters. It has long anticipated a possible Israeli-American military campaign and is reportedly well-prepared to defend itself.

Israel launched an aerial assault on Iran on Friday, resulting in the deaths of nearly 700 people and injuries to several thousand, according to initial reports. In retaliation, Iran has been pounding Israeli territory with ballistic missiles and drones, causing widespread damage and prompting Tel Aviv to request direct U.S. intervention.

