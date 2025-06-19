Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Vertiqal Studios Corp. : Today announced the addition of two industry veterans - Pano Rongakos and Sotero Bernardo – to its senior sales team. These appointments, alongside existing leaders Pamela Glassman and Saad Hussaini, further enhance the Company's ability to deliver white-glove sales service across every major region in North America. Vertiqal Studios Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.02.

