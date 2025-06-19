Liberated Azerbaijani Lands Serve As Platform For Restoration And Development - Turkish President
"Today, every corner of Karabakh, liberated under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, forms a unified platform for construction and restoration,” he stated.
The Turkish leader recalled that on May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day-he was in Lachin, where, following Fuzuli and Zangilan, an international airport was inaugurated.
“Together with my brother Ilham Aliyev, we took part in opening this new air gateway,” Erdoğan added.
President Erdoğan articulated optimism that the facilitation of a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia will catalyze renewed impetus for developmental and restorative initiatives within the geopolitical landscape of the region.
