Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Suspends Kazakhstan's Astana Flights Due To Regional Tensions
The communiqué indicates that the final operational flight from
Astana to Abu Dhabi is slated for departure on June 19, 2025, at
15:45 in the local time zone.
Travelers holding return itineraries originating from Abu Dhabi will be redirected through Almaty. Individuals electing to forgo the alternative transit pathway may initiate a comprehensive reimbursement process by engaging with the airline's customer service helpline. The precise temporal framework for the reinstatement of direct flight operations has yet to be delineated.
