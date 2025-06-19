Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Suspends Kazakhstan's Astana Flights Due To Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is temporarily suspending direct flights between Kazakhstan's Astana and Abu Dhabi due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, Trend reports, citing the press service of Astana International Airport.

The communiqué indicates that the final operational flight from Astana to Abu Dhabi is slated for departure on June 19, 2025, at 15:45 in the local time zone.



Travelers holding return itineraries originating from Abu Dhabi will be redirected through Almaty. Individuals electing to forgo the alternative transit pathway may initiate a comprehensive reimbursement process by engaging with the airline's customer service helpline. The precise temporal framework for the reinstatement of direct flight operations has yet to be delineated.