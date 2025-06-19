Forum To Enhance Social Services Launched In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Thursday inaugurated the "Parental Care Forum: Achievements and Future Prospects," held by the War Child Jordan as part of the "Be Present" project, in cooperation with Ministry of Social Development.Talking at the opening ceremony, Bani Mustafa said this project has a "substantial, positive" impact on the families' life, noting its consistent outcomes with the Jordanian community's value system.Bani Mustafa noted the project, which was implemented in a number of local community development centers in the governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Irbid, and Mafraq, aligns with the ministry's vision of providing social services to target groups.The minister highlighted the importance of the household-centered training during the project's implementation period, which aims to strengthen family ties.These training sessions also seek to empower parents to own knowledge on coping with their children's psychological, developmental, and social traits during two critical stages, she pointed out.Within the framework of cooperation with War Child Jordan, she said the ministry looks forward to developing and expanding the project.On other goals, she stated the project seeks to train the ministry's employees, enhance their capabilities and improve the level of services provided by local community development centers.Under its activities, she said project is "key" in supporting the ministry in providing proactive prevention and care for vulnerable children, and victims of domestic violence.Bani Mustafa voiced importance of the partnership with War Child and its cooperation in the ministry's services and programs.Meanwhile, Director of War Child Jordan, Mohammed Awamreh, called for sustaining parental care programs at national institutions, mainly Ministry of Social Development.Awamreh said the "strategic" partnership contributes to consolidating the program's sustainability, improving quality implementation, and enhancing access to a "greater" number of beneficiary families in various governorates.