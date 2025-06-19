Chronic Pain Market Expected To Experience Major Growth By 2034, According To Delveinsight Pacira Biosciences, Paradigm Biopharma, Tonix Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Chronic Pain Companies in the market include - Seikagaku Corporation/Chiltern International, Pacira BioSciences, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Pain market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Pain Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pain Market Report:



The Chronic Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2025, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology (NI&I) conditions, has announced the initiation of patient dosing in its exploratory Phase 1b trial of PIPE-791. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study focuses on chronic pain. PIPE-791 is a novel, brain-penetrant small molecule that acts as an antagonist of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R).

In March 2025, Tris Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced positive topline results from its ALLEVIATE-2 Phase 3 pivotal trial assessing cebranopadol, an investigational treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. The company also shared further encouraging data from the ALLEVIATE-1 Phase 3 trial in patients who underwent abdominoplasty, for which topline findings were recently reported.

In February 2025, BioRestorative Therapies announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic for treating chronic cervical discogenic pain (cCDP) by targeting areas with little blood flow.

In January 2025, Zynex Inc. expanded its portfolio of non-invasive medical devices for pain management and rehabilitation. The FDA recently cleared Zynex's TensWave device, which uses Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) therapy for portable, drug-free pain relief. Zynex's flagship NexWave device, clinically proven to reduce chronic pain, combines multiple therapeutic modalities for effective pain management.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest prevalence of chronic pain cases among the total 7MM regions.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalence of chronic pain cases, accounting for approximately 30%.

The prevalence of chronic pain increased with age, with the highest rates observed in individuals aged 45 to 64 years.

In 2023, around 70% of chronic pain cases in the United States were classified as moderate to severe in terms of severity.

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Seikagaku Corporation/Chiltern International, Pacira BioSciences, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium),TNX-102 SL, and others The Chronic Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pain market dynamics.

Chronic Pain Overview

Chronic Pain is a type of nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. It typically affects the feet and legs, leading to symptoms like burning, tingling, sharp pain, or numbness. This condition occurs when high blood sugar damages the nerves, resulting in abnormal pain signals. The pain can be persistent and difficult to manage, affecting daily activities. Treatment often includes pain relievers, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and lifestyle changes to help control blood sugar levels and manage symptoms.

Get a Free sample for the Chronic Pain Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Chronic Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pain Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Pain

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Pain epidemiology trends @ Chronic Pain Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pain Therapies and Key Companies



JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium): Seikagaku Corporation/Chiltern International

ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension): Pacira BioSciences

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Pain market share @ Chronic Pain Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Pain Companies: Seikagaku Corporation/Chiltern International, Pacira BioSciences, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Chronic Pain Therapies: JOYCLU (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium),TNX-102 SL, and others

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pain current marketed and Chronic Pain emerging therapies

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Pain market drivers and Chronic Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Pain companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Pain Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Pain

4. Chronic Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Pain

9. Chronic Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Pain Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Pain Market Drivers

16. Chronic Pain Market Barriers

17. Chronic Pain Appendix

18. Chronic Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.