Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Forecasted To Surge In Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis By Delveinsight Otsuka Pharma, Rege Nephro, Regulus Therapeutics, Hannover Medical School, Rege Nephro

The Key Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies in the market include - Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rege Nephro, Regulus Therapeutics, Hannover Medical School, Rege Nephro Co., Ltd, and others.

DelveInsight's “Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Polycystic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polycystic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Polycystic Kidney Disease, offering comprehensive insights into the Polycystic Kidney Disease revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Polycystic Kidney Disease statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Polycystic Kidney Disease therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Polycystic Kidney Disease clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Polycystic Kidney Disease space.

Some of the key facts of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report:



The Polycystic Kidney Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2025, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharma company focused on creating novel therapies targeting microRNAs, shared positive clinical and regulatory progress from its ADPKD program. The update highlights promising topline data from an interim review of the fourth cohort in its Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study of farabursen (RGLS8429) for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). The company also shared outcomes from a successful End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA.

In April 2024, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC: ELOX), a pioneer in ribosomal RNA-targeted therapies for rare genetic disorders, shared updates on its ELX-02 and ZKN-013 programs, including the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) granted to ELX-02. The company has advanced the development of ELX-02 for treating Alport syndrome caused by nonsense mutations (NMAS). Following a global licensing deal with Almirall in March, Eloxx also began developing ZKN-013 for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) in patients with nonsense mutations. Additionally, a recent publication on ADPKD emphasizes ELX-02's promise for rare genetic kidney diseases linked to nonsense mutations.

In January 2024, Regulus Therapeutics has finalized patient enrollment for the third cohort of its Phase Ib multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study evaluating RGLS8429, a potential therapy for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). RGLS8429 is designed to inhibit miR-17 with a kidney-targeted approach. The ongoing Phase Ib MAD trial will assess the drug's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in adult patients with ADPKD.



Key Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies: JYNARQUE (tolvaptan), RN-014, RGLS8429, Empagliflozin, Tolvaptan (OPC-41061), Tamibarotene, and others

The Polycystic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Polycystic Kidney Disease market dynamics.

Polycystic Kidney Disease ranks as the fourth most common cause of kidney failure in the United States.

Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease is an uncommon type of the condition, affecting approximately 1 in every 25,000 children globally.

Research indicates that autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease affects both males and females equally. It is estimated to occur in about 1 in 20,000 people in the general population. Additionally, around 1 in 70 individuals carries a single mutation in the PKHD1 gene. Since many cases may remain undiagnosed, accurately estimating the actual prevalence of ARPKD in the general population is challenging.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Overview

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. These cysts can enlarge the kidneys and impair their function over time, potentially leading to kidney failure. PKD can be inherited in an autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive manner, with the dominant form being more common. Symptoms may include high blood pressure, back or side pain, blood in the urine, and frequent kidney infections. There is currently no cure, but treatments can help manage symptoms and slow disease progression.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Polycystic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Polycystic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases of Polycystic Kidney Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Polycystic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Polycystic Kidney Disease

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Polycystic Kidney Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Polycystic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies



JYNARQUE (tolvaptan): Otsuka Pharmaceutical

RN-014: Rege Nephro

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics

Empagliflozin: Hannover Medical School

Tolvaptan (OPC-41061): Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Tamibarotene: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd. Tolvaptan Suspension: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

Advancements in Genetic Research, Innovative Treatment Approaches, Increased Funding and Investments, Rising Prevalence, Enhanced Diagnostic Techniques, Patient Advocacy and Awareness, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Polycystic Kidney Disease Market.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

However, High Development Costs, Regulatory Challenges, Limited Treatment Options, Complex Disease Mechanism, Side Effects and Safety Concerns, Market Competition and other factors are creating obstacles in the Polycystic Kidney Disease Market growth.

Scope of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]



Key Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapies: JYNARQUE (tolvaptan), RN-014, RGLS8429, Empagliflozin, Tolvaptan (OPC-41061), Tamibarotene, and others

Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Polycystic Kidney Disease current marketed and Polycystic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Polycystic Kidney Disease market drivers and Polycystic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Polycystic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Polycystic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Polycystic Kidney Disease

4. Polycystic Kidney Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Polycystic Kidney Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Polycystic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Polycystic Kidney Disease

9. Polycystic Kidney Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Polycystic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

11. Polycystic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

16. Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

17. Polycystic Kidney Disease Appendix

18. Polycystic Kidney Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

