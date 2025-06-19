From Basel To Your Browser: Liquid Web's Webinar Unpacks Wordcamp 2025'S Top Wordpress Trends

"We're excited to share practical takeaways that attendees can implement right away."

What to Expect from the Webinar

This one-hour virtual session offers WordPress developers, designers, marketers, and agency owners an inside look at the top innovations and discussions from WCEU 2025. Whether you attended the event or missed out, you'll leave this session with insights that can shape your WordPress roadmap.

Key topics include:



AI-powered development workflows and content generation

Headless WordPress and modern APIs

Sustainability and accessibility trends in web design

Enterprise-scale WordPress architecture

European Accessibility Act compliance strategies Evolving community priorities around inclusion and innovation

"WordCamp EU 2025 was brimming with forward-looking ideas, especially around how AI is reshaping development and content creation," says Kyleigh Fitzgerald, Liquid Web's Director of Product Marketing. "We're excited to share practical takeaways that attendees can implement right away."

AI Takes Center Stage: Live Demo of StellarSites

A standout topic from WordCamp EU was AI in website creation. This webinar will showcase StellarSites , a new AI-assisted website builder from StellarWP , part of the Liquid Web family. Attendees will see a live demo and learn how the tool accelerates site building through intelligent layout, content generation, and optimization features.

"StellarSites represents our commitment to making WordPress more accessible, faster to deploy, and easier to scale," says David Johnson, Brand Bard at StellarWP.

Meet the Presenters



Kyleigh Fitzgerald , Director of Product Marketing, Liquid Web David Johnson , Brand Bard, StellarWP

Their combined expertise offers attendees a practical lens into how cutting-edge WordPress tools are impacting businesses across the web.

Who Should Join?

This session is ideal for:



Developers & Engineers working with modern APIs and headless architecture

Agencies & Freelancers evolving pricing and service models

SEO & Content Strategists aiming to elevate UX and site performance

UX & Design Pros prioritizing accessibility and ethical design Community Leaders advancing diversity and global innovation in open source

"We're seeing a clear shift in how WordPress is built, customized, and delivered," says Johnson. "AI is at the heart of that change, and we're here to help the community navigate it."

A Continued Commitment to the WordPress Community

Liquid Web has built a longstanding reputation as a trusted leader in WordPress hosting, delivering high-performance infrastructure, expert support, and a suite of tools tailored for professionals.

Through StellarWP, its family of WordPress-focused brands, Liquid Web continues to fuel innovation and growth, from AI-powered site building to premium plugin solutions.

This webinar underscores Liquid Web's continued dedication to supporting the WordPress ecosystem not just with infrastructure, but with forward-thinking education and product innovation.

This free, one hour webinar will be hosted on,



Date: Thursday, June 26th Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

