New Globescan Report Shows Fairtrade's Growing Influence With Canadian Consumers Amidst Shifting Ethical Expectations

Ottawa, ON, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new independent study from GlobeScan reveals that Fairtrade is making steady gains in Canadian consumer awareness, trust, and purchasing loyalty, reinforcing its position as one of the most credible and influential ethical labels in the country.

The 2025 GlobeScan Consumer Insights report, released today, tracks Canadian attitudes toward ethical consumption and the Fairtrade Mark. The study shows that awareness of the Fairtrade Mark has grown by 14 percentage points since 2019, rising to 50% in 2025, making it the fastest-growing ethical label in terms of consumer recognition in the Canadian market. Trust in the Mark remains exceptionally strong, with 8 in 10 of those who recognize it saying they trust it, a testament to the label's credibility in an increasingly crowded ethical space.

The findings also highlight Fairtrade's growing relevance to younger Canadians. Among 25–34-year-olds, awareness has jumped 23 points since 2019, now sitting at 60%. Additionally, the report also found that over half of all Canadians under 34 who recognize the Fairtrade Mark report buying Fairtrade products regularly and nearly 60% said they are willing to pay more for Fairtrade products, even in the face of inflation and economic uncertainty.

“GlobeScan's report confirms that Canadian consumers are not only aware of Fairtrade, they see it as a meaningful expression of their values and an easy way to identify products with responsible sourcing practices,” said Julie Francoeur, CEO at Fairtrade Canada.“In an era where consumers are questioning greenwashing and superficial claims, this study validates the weight the Fairtrade Mark carries in instilling a sense of consumer trust.”

GlobeScan's study also affirms Fairtrade's role in enhancing brand perception. Nearly four in five consumers say their opinion of a brand improves when they see the Fairtrade Mark. Social and emotional dimensions remain central to this connection, with almost 8 in 10 consumers reporting they feel they are“standing with farmers and producers” when buying Fairtrade.

GlobeScan's research offers an independent lens on how Fairtrade continues to resonate with Canadian consumers. According to GlobeScan's global survey, which was conducted in 13 countries with more than 12,900 individuals, Fairtrade remains the most visible and most trusted ethical label for consumers globally.

The full GlobeScan report is available on the Fairtrade Canada website at fairtrade.ca/consumer-trends.

