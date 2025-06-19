Riskthinking.Ai Releases Global Climate Risk Rankings For The World's Largest Corporations

An example Climate Vulnerability Ranking.

Search 13,000 companies to uncover physical risk insights.

Leading innovator in climate risk intelligence, RiskThinking, reveals global rank of corporate climate vulnerability through intuitive, open-source reports

- Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of RiskThinking, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, RiskThinking revealed the first quantitative ranking of corporate climate vulnerabilities . This analysis includes 13,000 global companies, representing over $80 trillion in market capitalization, and is based on scenario-driven modelling of six million material physical assets worldwide. The rankings provide companies, as well as their investors, lenders, insurers, and regulators, with a robust foundation to assess climate risk, identify their most exposed physical assets, and pursue science-based evaluations to guide critical adaptation investments amid accelerating climate change.Based on millions of sophisticated climate simulations, these rankings are presented through intuitive, open-source reports that are accessible to the public. Users can look up any company to view its overall ranking and a detailed asset-level breakdown across four escalating risk categories: Low Risk, At Risk, Stressed, and Stranded. Stranded assets may face projected damages exceeding their value.“RiskThinking is deeply committed to highlighting climate risk and revealing hidden vulnerabilities that, if left unaddressed, could destabilize markets, businesses, and communities,” says Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO of RiskThinking.“After years of collaboration with leading corporations, financial institutions, and regulators, we believe it's time for the public to access these insights and raise awareness of this urgent risk.”The rankings are powered by RiskThinking's Climate Digital Twin (CDTTM). This global risk platform merges the world's most comprehensive physical asset database with high-resolution global hazard data and a robust stochastic analytics engine.To search for companies and their climate vulnerability rank, please visit: riskthinking/vulnerability-rankingAbout RiskThinking : RiskThinking is a leading innovator in climate risk intelligence, delivering advanced solutions that transform complex data and analytics into actionable strategies for risk management, investment, and capital allocation. For inquiries, please contact ... or visit our website, RiskThinking.

