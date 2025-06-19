Tanzania celebrates and honors Akinwumi Adesina's impactful legacy as President of the African Development Bank

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DODOMA, Tanzania, June 19, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, on 14 June, has honored the President of the African Development Bank Group ( ) Dr Akinwumi Adesina describing him as“a visionary leader, a tireless son of Africa who has dedicated his life to transform the narrative of the continent.”

President Samia Suluhu Hassan praised Adesina's vital role in the development of her country's economy, singling out large-scale infrastructure projects financed by the Bank.

During a two-day visit to Tanzania that began on Friday, Bank president Dr Akinwumi Adesina was invited on a tour of some of the Bank-financed infrastructure projects that are transforming Tanzania's economy and strengthening its regional and international roles. This includes a new international airport and a major highway that encircles the administrative capital of Dodoma.

The Tanzanian leader highlighted projects in other sectors, such as agriculture and energy, that are financed by the Bank.

“This is in addition to the construction of a modern Standard Gauge Railway line that will link Tanzania to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said President Suluhu Hassan.

The African Development Bank Group has invested $9 billion in Tanzania since it started its operations in the country in 1971. Total financial support over the last 10 years under Adesina's leadership stands at $4.73 billion, equivalent to 53% of the Bank's lending to Tanzania over the past 54 years.

“On behalf of the people of Tanzania, I express our gratitude to the African Development Bank for being a dependable partner of our country's development journey,” the Tanzanian President said.

Referencing the Bank's transformative impact, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan told Adesina,“Your visionary leadership has brought significant socio-economic change to Tanzania and across Africa.”

To cheers from the crowd President Suluhu Hassan announced,“I have accepted a recommendation by the Ministry of Works to rename the Dodoma Outer Ring Road as the Dr Akinwumi Adesina Road.”

Adesina, accompanied by his wife, Grace Yemisi Adesina, was visibly moved to tears.

The newly named 112-kilometer dual carriageway is a strategic link in the Cape to Cairo continental corridor. It will decongest Tanzania's fast-growing administrative capital and enhance regional connectivity.

The Bank provided $138 million in funding for the project, with an additional $42 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund and $34.69 million from the Government of Tanzania.

Earlier, Adesina surprised the crowd when he delivered a lengthy portion of his speech in Kiswahili, the national language of Tanzania, which is widely spoken in East and Central Africa. After recognizing all dignitaries in Kiswahili, he went on to thank President Suluhu Hassan for the warm and generous hospitality accorded to him, first in the City of Peace, Dar es Salaam, and in the attractive city of Dodoma.

“Mheshimiwa Rais Samia Suluhu Hassan, ningependa kukushukuru kwa mapokezi yako ya upendo na ukarimu tuliopewa jana katika jiji la amani, Dar es Salaam na hapa pia katika jiji lenye mvuto la Dodoma. Nimefurahi sana kuwa hapa Dodoma,” Adesina said as the crowd cheered him on.

Earlier, on Friday 13 June, Adesina was awarded a Doctor of Science Honorary Degree (Honoris Causa) from the prestigious University of Dar es Salaam.

The citation highlighted Adesina's leadership and“lifelong dedication to public service, evidence-based policymaking, and pan-African progress.”

It read further:“Dr Adesina exemplifies the rare blend of academic brilliance, visionary leadership, and practical impact that honorary doctorates are meant to recognize. His emphasis on inclusive growth, innovation, and economic resilience makes him a beacon of integrity, excellence, and servant leadership.”

The honorary degree was bestowed on Adesina by the Chancellor of the University and former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, who said,“I would like to tell Tanzanians, the African Development Bank has been a major anchor of Tanzania's development sector. When it comes to infrastructure, no institution comes close to the African Development Bank.”

Addressing the graduating class, Adesina spoke of his humble beginnings, emphasizing resilience, character, and unity.“Success cannot be achieved alone,” he said, inviting the students to rise, link hands, and repeat together:“Together, we will succeed and make a difference.”

In his congratulatory remarks, Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said,“Tanzania is proud to stand among the nations celebrating this remarkable journey and enduring legacy.”

From Dar es Salaam, Adesina, accompanied by former President Kikwete and Finance Minister Nchemba, took the Standard Gauge Railway train for the three-hour, 450-kilometre journey to Dodoma.

The African Development Bank Group has established a syndication strategy to mobilize $1.2 billion in conjunction with Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, and other partners for the 651-kilometre extension of the electrified Standard Gauge Railway that will connect Tanzania to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project financing, signed during the 2024 Africa Investment Forum Market Days and includes more than $85 million from the Bank's concessional financing window, the African Development Fund, a mix of Partial Credit Guarantees totaling $994.3 million across some sections of the railway, complemented by $247 million from the Government of Tanzania in counterpart financing. Initial disbursement from the African Development Fund and partner, the OPEC Fund, is expected by July 2025.

Adesina said,“This railway line is a cornerstone of East Africa's regional integration vision, aimed at delivering a modern, cost-effective, and high-capacity transport system anchored on the port of Dar es Salaam and linking landlocked nations.”

“Our shift from traditional road systems to integrated transport solutions is helping position Tanzania as a key logistics and trade hub in the region,” he added.

Accompanied by Adesina, President Suluhu Hassan travelled across more than 30 kilometers of the Dodoma Outer Ring Road, stopping along the way at the Bank-funded Msalato International Airport which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The state-of-the-art airport features a 3.6-kilometre landing strip-one of the longest in East Africa, with a capacity to accommodate Airbus A380 aircraft.

The African Development Bank has provided over $198 million to finance the Msalato International Airport project with $23 million coming from the African Development Fund and $50 million from the African Grow Together Fund.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Bank Group President Adesina assess construction progress of the Msalato International Airport



President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses the community during a tour of Bank-funded transport projects in Dodoma with Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, with his wife Grace Adesina, on 14 June 2025



"These [Bank] projects address the realities of Dodoma's fast-rising population and the increasing demand for efficient transport," President of Tanzania said during the Dodoma Outer Ring Road Commissioning Ceremony, on 14 June 2025



Adesina cannot hide his emotion upon hearing the Dodoma Outer Ring Road will be named after him during its commissioning ceremony



A section of the Dodoma Outer Ring carriageway, now named after Dr Adesina



Mama Samia and the crowd laugh and cheer as Adesina speaks Kiswahili during the Dodoma Ring Road commissioning ceremony (1)



Mama Samia and the crowd laugh and cheer as Adesina speaks Kiswahili during the Dodoma Ring Road commissioning ceremony (2)



Dr Adesina with the Class of 2025 University Dar es Salaam doctoral graduates, after being awarded a Doctor of Science Honorary Degree



Tanzania celebrates and honors Akinwumi Adesina's impactful legacy as President of the African Development Bank



Adesina and Former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, enjoy a 3-hour ride from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma on the Standard Gauge Railway



