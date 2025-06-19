403
Suntec India Featured Among California's Top Medical Billing Companies By Designrush
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DesignRush is a reputable B2B platform that connects businesses with leading agencies and service providers across various industries. Its rigorous and transparent evaluation focuses on authentic client reviews, portfolios, team expertise, and core service offerings.
Being acknowledged by a directory like DesignRush reflects SunTec India's commitment to providing medical billing services with 99.95% accuracy, ensuring expedited, streamlined, and compliant services that help healthcare providers optimize their revenue cycles and reduce administrative burdens.
Commenting on the recognition, Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, said,“Being acknowledged as one of the best medical billing companies highlights our dedication to meeting industry benchmarks and ensuring HIPAA-compliant healthcare BPO services for our clients.”
He further added,“Today, healthcare providers are facing challenges such as rising claim denials due to stringent payer rules, rapid expansion of telehealth billing requirements, and staffing shortages. At SunTec India, we address these issues by blending automation and domain expertise for faster yet accurate claim validation, medical coding, claim processing, and denial management. Our experts adapt quickly to regulatory changes, helping healthcare firms maintain healthy cash flow and focus on patient care.”
About SunTec India:
SunTec India is an IT outsourcing company that has been operating for over 25 years worldwide. With over 8,500 clients across 50 countries, it has served key sectors like retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance. Backed by a skilled team of 1,500+ professionals, the company provides services including data management, app and web development, eCommerce management, digital marketing, and photo editing.
The company prioritizes data security and quality, holding ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications that ensure rigorous protection protocols and consistent excellence in its services. To learn more about their comprehensive offerings, connect with them via ....
