Youth Ministry, RHAS Discuss Cooperation On 20262030 Strategy Implementation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 19 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Yazan Shdaifat met on Thursday with Director-General of the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS), Amal Arefej, to explore mechanisms for enhancing cooperation within the framework of the National Youth Strategy 2026–2030 and to develop joint plans for its effective implementation.
The meeting focused on expanding the strategic partnership to include awareness and training initiatives aimed at empowering youth and integrating them into community development.
Shdaifat underscored the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the role of youth centers, particularly those in underserved governorate outskirts, noting their importance in delivering developmental programs to marginalized communities.
He affirmed the Ministry's readiness to provide RHAS with access to these centers to implement specialized health and awareness programs focused on training youth in the concept of targeted volunteering and enhancing their civic engagement.
He further highlighted the Ministry's drive to broaden collaboration with government bodies and civil society organizations to support the youth ecosystem, upskill youth workers, and build a comprehensive framework that promotes youth empowerment in health, psychological well-being, and leadership.
Arefej affirmed the longstanding and productive partnership between RHAS and the Ministry of Youth, which dates back to 2020. She emphasized that the 2026–2030 strategy offers a valuable platform to enhance national efforts in promoting youth health and behavioral development.
She also stressed the need to develop detailed implementation plans for health awareness programs to be integrated within the Hussein Work and Construction Camps and youth centers across the Kingdom, with the aim of encouraging positive and healthy lifestyles among young people.
