Boston Hosts Sixth North American-Lithuanian Business Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From June 9 to 11, Boston, Massachusetts, hosted the sixth North American Lithuanian Business Forum (NALB Forum), an annual gathering that brought together several hundred government officials, business leaders, academics, and innovators from both sides of the Atlantic, Trend reports.

The forum opened with video greetings from the event's patrons-President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey-underscoring the importance of continued transatlantic economic collaboration.

Delivering the keynote address, Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas outlined a forward-looking vision for the Lithuania–North America Economic Partnership, emphasizing Lithuania's strengths in responding to global challenges with innovation. He highlighted the country's growing investments in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green energy, and secure digital ecosystems.

The main day of the forum featured more than 40 speakers and multiple panel discussions focused on life sciences, defense and energy innovation, AI and space technologies, and creative industries. Among the highlights was a presentation by MIT Professor Vladimir Bulovič, who spoke on how emerging technologies are reshaping the future.

“Everything has to be done on time, not when you have the time,” Vladas Bumelis founder and CEO of Northway Biotech stated.

Beyond the central event, the week featured a range of business and networking activities. Lithuanian delegates participated in two-day seminars on market entry strategies in the U.S. and Canada, while others took part in industry-specific missions across the life sciences and creative sectors, as well as academic and scientific outreach initiatives.

The NALB Forum is designed to go beyond networking-its mission is to inspire new partnerships and fresh ideas that fuel long-term economic and innovation-driven collaboration.

This year, the forum also included a charitable element: participants joined a fundraising campaign to support the construction of a school in Bucha, Ukraine, demonstrating solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Held in a different North American city each year, the NALB Forum adapts its themes to reflect regional strengths. The 2025 edition in Boston placed a special focus on life sciences, defense and dual-use technologies, information and communication technologies, and creative industries.

As Lithuania continues to expand its footprint in cutting-edge global industries, forums like NALB offer a vital platform for building bridges, sharing expertise, and forging economic and technological partnerships across the Atlantic.