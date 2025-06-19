Zabukhchay Reservoir Begins Operation, Ensures Water Supply For Thousands Of Hectares

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Today, the Zabukhchay Reservoir in Lachin was officially put into operation, ensuring irrigation water supply for more than 12,000 hectares of agricultural land in the Zangilan and Gubadli districts.

Azernews reports, according to İlham Quliyev, an official from the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources (ADSEA), who spoke to reporters, this project is a key part of the ongoing restoration efforts in territories liberated from occupation.

“The Zabukhchay Reservoir and the main pipeline were designed and constructed to provide irrigation water to farmlands located on both banks of the Hakari River. This project covers newly established agroparks and other users in the Gubadli and Zangilan regions, supplying a total of 12,100 hectares of farmland. The reservoir has a total capacity of 27 million cubic meters and feeds a 51.6-kilometer-long high-pressure main pipeline,” İlham Quliyev explained.

He added that the reservoir's dam stands 61 meters tall, 502 meters long, with a crest width of 10 meters. The construction also included a 1.2-kilometer derivation pipeline connected to the Gulebird Hydroelectric Power Station, an emergency spillway, an operations building, and supporting infrastructure.

The main pipeline extends 51.6 kilometers from the reservoir, delivering water to farmlands on both sides of the Hakari River in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts. Initially, it can transport water at a rate of 6.2 cubic meters per second. The system is designed for high-pressure sprinkler and drip irrigation, utilizing a fully closed irrigation pipeline system.

Practical results are already evident, Quliyev noted:“This year alone, 2,900 hectares of agropark land in Zangilan and Gubadli have been irrigated with water from the Zabukhchay Reservoir. Beyond significantly contributing to the region's agricultural development, this project is expected to boost crop yields and improve the well-being of local communities.”