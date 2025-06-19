403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slight Slip For TSX Futures
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index fell marginally on Thursday amid caution over the United States' possible entry into the Israel-Iran air war.
The TSX Composite Index saw some of its gains weakened, but was still in the green 18.46 points to conclude Wednesday at 26,559.85
June futures gave back 0.1% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.1 cents to 72.91 cents U.S.
Empire Company is in the forefront today, on declaring Q4 earnings. Much the same attention is to be paid to Patriot Metals, also displaying Q4 earnings.
Investors now await Canadian retail sales data for April on Friday to assess whether consumer spending has been resilient in the face of tariff uncertainty.
U.S. President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States will join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites,
saying "I may do it. I may not do it."
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dropped 1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2%
Oil prices acquired $1.01 to $76.15 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $26.20 to $3,381.60 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.2 points Wednesday to 718.64.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for the“Juneteenth” holiday.
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index fell marginally on Thursday amid caution over the United States' possible entry into the Israel-Iran air war.
The TSX Composite Index saw some of its gains weakened, but was still in the green 18.46 points to conclude Wednesday at 26,559.85
June futures gave back 0.1% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.1 cents to 72.91 cents U.S.
Empire Company is in the forefront today, on declaring Q4 earnings. Much the same attention is to be paid to Patriot Metals, also displaying Q4 earnings.
Investors now await Canadian retail sales data for April on Friday to assess whether consumer spending has been resilient in the face of tariff uncertainty.
U.S. President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States will join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites,
saying "I may do it. I may not do it."
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dropped 1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2%
Oil prices acquired $1.01 to $76.15 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $26.20 to $3,381.60 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.2 points Wednesday to 718.64.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for the“Juneteenth” holiday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment