Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slight Slip For TSX Futures

Slight Slip For TSX Futures


2025-06-19 09:03:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index fell marginally on Thursday amid caution over the United States' possible entry into the Israel-Iran air war.
The TSX Composite Index saw some of its gains weakened, but was still in the green 18.46 points to conclude Wednesday at 26,559.85
June futures gave back 0.1% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.1 cents to 72.91 cents U.S.
Empire Company is in the forefront today, on declaring Q4 earnings. Much the same attention is to be paid to Patriot Metals, also displaying Q4 earnings.
Investors now await Canadian retail sales data for April on Friday to assess whether consumer spending has been resilient in the face of tariff uncertainty.
U.S. President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the United States will join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites,
saying "I may do it. I may not do it."
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index dropped 1% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 2%
Oil prices acquired $1.01 to $76.15 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $26.20 to $3,381.60 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.2 points Wednesday to 718.64.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for the“Juneteenth” holiday.



MENAFN19062025000212011056ID1109696485

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search