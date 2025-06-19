New Research Confirms Professionally Facilitated Team Building, Like That Offered By Great Results Team Building, Delivers Dramatically Greater Gains For Organizations Than Recreational Activities
Gallup's latest research reveals that teams with high engagement (a direct result of expert-led development) are 21% more profitable and experience 59% lower turnover than their less-engaged counterparts. Supporting this, the Association for Talent Development (ATD) reports that organizations investing in structured team development see productivity increases of up to 21% .
The Harvard Business Review highlights that teams with strong communication and collaboration skills, fostered through intentional team building, are 3.5 times more likely to outperform their peers. Additionally, the MIT Sloan School of Management reports that companies investing in soft skills and team development training achieve a 250% return on investment within a year.
"These findings are a wake-up call for leaders," says Sean Glaze , author of What Effective Leaders DO . "Recreational activities might boost morale temporarily, but they rarely address the underlying issues that impact performance. Professionally facilitated programs, on the other hand, are designed to create lasting behavioral change and measurable results."
Team Building Programs That Deliver Great Results
In response to this growing body of evidence, Glaze has developed a suite of programs that translate research into real-world impact:
-
The Collaboration CatalystTM : Breaks down silos, builds trust, and fosters genuine relationships for more effective teamwork.
The Productivity AcceleratorTM : Equips teams to seek continuous improvement and navigate change with greater accountability.
The Culture Clarity RelaunchTM : Helps teams define their mission, values, and behaviors, creating a shared playbook for alignment and success.
These programs help organizations turn professional development days into powerful teamwork multipliers, delivering the results that research now proves are possible.
"For leaders looking to maximize the impact of their training investments, the message is clear," Glaze adds. "Professionally facilitated team building activities are a strategic imperative."
About Sean Glaze
Sean Glaze is a dynamic team-building facilitator, speaker, and author who helps organizations build Sticky Cultures that inspire more profitable teamwork. His approach combines research-based strategies with interactive experiences that deliver simple, useful, meaningful, and actionable insights.
