Zerohash Expands Blockchain Ecosystem With Polkadot Integration

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced full deposit and withdrawal support for DOT as well as USDC, and USDT on the Polkadot blockchain. This includes integration with Polkadot's Asset Hub , a purpose-built parachain for stablecoins and other fungible assets.

Polkadot is a modular Layer 0 blockchain that enables secure, scalable interoperability across a network of independent rollups. With one of the most active developer ecosystems and a large on-chain treasury, Polkadot supports cross-chain applications spanning DeFi, payments, and asset tokenization. zerohash has also added support for DOT staking and validator participation to help secure the network.*

“We've created a simple integration for developers and the Polkadot ecosystem," said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash.“zerohash provides the easiest pathway for platforms to launch on-chain products within the Polkadot ecosystem without needing to manage blockchain infrastructure, validator operations, or regulatory licensing. This reflects our continued focus on enabling cross-chain interoperability and broad accessibility in the evolving crypto and stablecoin landscape."

“As the Polkadot ecosystem continues to strengthen its position as the leading Web3 platform for stablecoins, partnering with zerohash was a natural fit,” said Nicolas Arevalo, CEO of Velocity Labs.“zerohash is a recognized leader in stablecoin infrastructure, and we're excited to collaborate with their team and their customer base to unlock novel and impactful stablecoin use cases on Polkadot.”

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the powerful, secure core of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world's most transformative apps and blockchains. Polkadot offers advanced modular architecture that allows devs to easily design and build their own specialized blockchain projects, pooled security that ensures the same high standard for secure block production across all connected chains and apps connected to it, and robust governance that ensures a transparent system where everyone has say in shaping the blockchain ecosystem for growth and sustainability. With Polkadot, users are not just participants, they're co-creators with the power to shape its future

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zerohash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here .

zerohash Disclosures

The zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including in the State of New York. Crypto and stablecoin holdings held in zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections in the U.S., or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the U.S. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

*Staking services are not available to New York customers.

