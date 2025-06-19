Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Last Rites Held In Delhi, Watch Viral Videos
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur, has passed away. He died of a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12th. He was 53 years old. According to media reports, while he was playing polo, a bee flew into his mouth and stung him. Following this, Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack, fell from his horse, and passed away instantly. Sunjay Kapur's last rites were performed 7 days later at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi. Karisma, along with her son Kiaan and daughter Samaira, attended the funeral....
Emotional videos have surfaced on social media, showing Karisma offering flowers at her ex-husband's funeral. Her children are seen standing beside her, offering support. Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan also attended Sunjay's last rites....
Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. However, their relationship faced difficulties after the marriage. Karisma subsequently separated, taking their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, with her. In 2014, Karisma filed for divorce. In 2016, they mutually agreed to a divorce. While Karisma did not remarry, Sunjay Kapoor married Priya Sachdev for the third time after their divorce.
