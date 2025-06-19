Loom Brands, The Juice Of The Future Featuring A Fraction Of The Sugar And Calories Found In Traditional Juices, Expands Retail Footprint With Shoprite In PA, NJ And NY



Moon Punch

Beyond Apple

Aurora Orange Cosmic Candy Grape

"Aligning with such a credible, longstanding supermarket is a dream come true," states Bill Butrymowicz Jr, Founder & CEO of Loom Brands.

Butrymowicz continues, "To make it even sweeter, being able to launch in the Northeast makes this all even more rewarding given I am based in New Jersey and the heart and soul of our business is rooted in our family's notable roots in the beverage industry, more specifically within the Northeast."

In the future, people won't drink juice loaded with 40+ grams of sugar. Enter Loom: "Juice From the Future," here to disrupt the juice world! We understand-you want real juice, but with a fraction of the sugar and calories found in current options. That's where our JUICE WATER comes in. It's simple, refreshing, and satisfying. No Added Sugar. Non-GMO. Gluten-Free. Vegan. Kosher. Each bottle is aseptically filled to ensure better flavor, vibrant color, and the highest-quality product for our customers.

To learn more visit us at or follow along for the journey via social @drinkloom.

Company Contact

Bill Butrymowicz Jr

Founder & CEO

Loom Brands

[email protected]

732-684-2103

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Loom Beverages