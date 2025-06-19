Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Loom Brands, The Juice Of The Future Featuring A Fraction Of The Sugar And Calories Found In Traditional Juices, Expands Retail Footprint With Shoprite In PA, NJ And NY

Loom Brands, The Juice Of The Future Featuring A Fraction Of The Sugar And Calories Found In Traditional Juices, Expands Retail Footprint With Shoprite In PA, NJ And NY


2025-06-19 08:46:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Moon Punch
  • Beyond Apple
  • Aurora Orange
  • Cosmic Candy Grape

"Aligning with such a credible, longstanding supermarket is a dream come true," states Bill Butrymowicz Jr, Founder & CEO of Loom Brands.

Butrymowicz continues, "To make it even sweeter, being able to launch in the Northeast makes this all even more rewarding given I am based in New Jersey and the heart and soul of our business is rooted in our family's notable roots in the beverage industry, more specifically within the Northeast."

In the future, people won't drink juice loaded with 40+ grams of sugar. Enter Loom: "Juice From the Future," here to disrupt the juice world! We understand-you want real juice, but with a fraction of the sugar and calories found in current options. That's where our JUICE WATER comes in. It's simple, refreshing, and satisfying. No Added Sugar. Non-GMO. Gluten-Free. Vegan. Kosher. Each bottle is aseptically filled to ensure better flavor, vibrant color, and the highest-quality product for our customers.

To learn more visit us at or follow along for the journey via social @drinkloom.

Company Contact
 Bill Butrymowicz Jr
Founder & CEO
Loom Brands
[email protected]
732-684-2103

Communications Contact
 Taylor Foxman
Founder and CEO
The Industry Collective
[email protected]
609-432-2237

SOURCE Loom Beverages

MENAFN19062025003732001241ID1109696412

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search