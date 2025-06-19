Framerate Technologies Unveils Next-Generation COMMAND Software For Media Asset Management And Digital Delivery

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Framerate Technologies today announced a significant update to its flagship COMMAND software, a cutting-edge digital asset management (DAM) and delivery system designed to meet the complex demands of the modern media ecosystem. Tailored for high-volume content owners, distributors, and platform operators, the latest version of COMMAND introduces an advanced, rights-oriented metadata framework purpose-built to streamline media distribution, protection, and platform-specific curation.

"COMMAND isn't just a file locker," said Erik Pence, Head of Business Development for Framerate Technologies. "It's a full-spectrum solution that brings structure, intelligence, and reliability to the chaos of digital content operations."

The system's newest evolution integrates granular rights-tracking capabilities directly into asset-level metadata, enabling content owners to control and automate the packaging of content for delivery to streaming platforms, broadcasters, airlines, and emerging media networks. This upgrade enables COMMAND to perform intelligent file transformations that comply with regional editing requirements, time-based rights, subtitle pairing, language preferences, and other relevant criteria.

Framerate's innovation addresses a significant pain point in today's distribution landscape: the need to deliver multiple variants of a single title, often dozens or hundreds, tailored for different business rules and technical specifications. COMMAND simplifies this with automated version control, curated delivery profiles, and permission-based access, making media asset management scalable without sacrificing power.

"With COMMAND, you can generate platform-ready packages for TVOD, SVOD, AVOD, and FAST platforms, international broadcasters, and even closed environments and hospitals," said Sam McQueen, VP of Product. "It understands that a Spanish-dubbed TV version may require different metadata and edit timing than a US airline version, and it makes that happen in real-time."

The COMMAND update also enhances security and resilience, providing geo-redundant storage, immutable logging, and authentication to ensure that digital assets are secure and verified throughout their lifecycle. Users can manage access through robust permission tools and maintain complete visibility into asset usage and delivery history.

Whether preserving historic film libraries or executing rapid multi-platform delivery, COMMAND enables content owners to maintain control, reduce risk, and unlock operational efficiency at scale.

About Framerate Technologies: Framerate Technologies provides technology infrastructure and solutions for the global media industry. With a focus on digital asset management, video-on-demand (VOD), linear delivery, and rights-based workflows, Framerate serves broadcasters, studios, archives, and media networks worldwide.

For media inquiries:

Monique Carter

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 307-381-0213

SOURCE Framerate Technologies

