Dr. Gloria Herndon Prepares Launch Of Charitable Casino Platform In Kenya, With A License Secured

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gloria Herndon-international economist, philanthropist, and long-standing advocate for underserved communities-is preparing to launch a charitable casino platform in Kenya , where a license has already been secured. The platform will be operated by Top Deck Entertainment , where Dr. Herndon serves as Chairman of the Board , and developed in partnership with Humanitarian Gaming International (HGI)/Electronic Gaming Solutions, Inc. (EGS)

This initiative marks the beginning of a new model for regulated casino gaming in Africa-one built to generate real, measurable community impact. A dedicated portion of net gaming profits will go directly to charitable local organizations, supporting causes such as youth development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

"This isn't just a business venture-it's a reinvestment mechanism," said Dr. Herndon. "We're building something that generates revenue and returns it to the communities that need it most."

A Regulated Model Designed for Impact

While the charitable platform has not yet launched, all required licensing has been secured in Kenya. Once active, the platform will offer traditional casino gaming in a tightly regulated environment, designed with responsible gaming safeguards and operational transparency at its core.

A percentage of net profits will be directed to vetted local nonprofits. Humanitarian Gaming International (HGI)/ EGS will provide the content for the charitable platform, governance support, operational guidance, and oversight to ensure accountability and measurable results.

Profits Will Support These Key Areas:



Youth Empowerment – Mentorship, after-school programs, and creative opportunities



Scholarships & Education Grants – Tuition assistance and educational advancement



Entrepreneurship Support – Seed funding and mentorship for local startups



Women's Economic Development – Business training and career support for women



Community Health Access – Mobile clinics and basic health services



Emergency Relief – Rapid-deployment funds for disasters and urgent needs



Job Creation – Employment tied directly to casino operations and outreach



Support for Orphans – Housing, education, and care for children without guardians



Aid for Survivors of Sexual Violence – Trauma-informed care and legal advocacy

Support for Elder Caregivers – Dignity-focused financial and wellness assistance

About Dr. Gloria Herndon

Dr. Gloria Herndon is a pioneering international economist and philanthropist with a six-decade career advancing equity, infrastructure, and economic development across Africa and beyond. She has led high-impact initiatives in finance, public health, and education, and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Top Deck Entertainment . Her latest venture reflects her lifelong commitment to building systems that serve people first.

About Top Deck Entertainment

Top Deck Entertainment is a licensed charitable casino operator in Kenya, focused on delivering regulated, community-focused gaming. Under the leadership of Dr. Gloria Herndon, Top Deck ensures full compliance with national regulations and channels a portion of net profits directly into impactful charitable programs across both countries.

About Humanitarian Gaming International (HGI)

Humanitarian Gaming International develops and supports responsible charitable gaming platforms designed to generate sustainable charitable funding. HGI works alongside local operators to ensure regulatory compliance, strategic alignment, and accountability-ensuring gaming serves as a tool for social good.

Media Contact:

Dr. Gloria B. Herndon

Chairperson, Top Deck Entertainment

301-526-1749

[email protected]

SOURCE Humanitarian Gaming International (HGI)/Electronic Gaming Solutions, Inc. (EGS)

