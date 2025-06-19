Futurevu Brands Named To ACG Atlanta's 2025 Georgia Fast 40 List

ACG GA Fast 40 Honorees 2025

Recognition reflects the company's strong growth and mission-driven approach to building purpose-led brands

- Jeff Franson, President and CEO of FutureVu BrandsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FutureVu Brands, a diversified portfolio of businesses specializing in architectural surface solutions, advanced security glazing technologies, and energy-efficient window film solutions, has been named one of Georgia's fastest-growing middle-market companies by ACG Atlanta. With a focus on serving both retrofit and new construction markets, FutureVu's brands deliver high-performance solutions that enhance building safety, functionality, and aesthetics.Each year, ACG Atlanta, the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth(ACG), honors the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies headquartered in Georgia. Eligible companies must be for-profit, have the most recent year-end revenues between $15 million and $1 billion, and show three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth. All submissions are reviewed and validated by national accounting firm and Diamond Sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP.“Our mission to build brands that make lives better is more than just a slogan-it's a core value that drives everything we do,” said Jeff Franson, President and CEO of FutureVu Brands.“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team's commitment to solving real-world problems through innovation, performance, and purpose.”FutureVu Brands has experienced significant growth through the expansion of its business units, including CoolVu , Impact Security , and Window Film Depot , each contributing to the company's portfolio of retrofit-friendly, energy-saving, and protective building solutions.“We are honored to be included among Georgia's most dynamic companies,” Franson added.“Our focus on customer success, paired with a strong culture of innovation, has positioned FutureVu Brands for long-term, sustainable growth.”The 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honorees were celebrated at a formal gala on June 12, 2025, at Flourish Atlanta. Honorees and event sponsors will also be featured in a range of online and print publications following the celebration.About FutureVu BrandsFutureVu Brands is a purpose-driven portfolio company focused on developing innovative surface and glazing technologies that enhance safety, energy efficiency, and visual experience. Its family of businesses-including CoolVu, Impact Security, and Window Film Depot serves commercial, residential, and institutional markets nationwide. From retrofit security glazing to architectural surface customization, FutureVu Brands delivers solutions that make environments better, safer, and more sustainable. FutureVu builds brands that improve lives. Learn more about .

