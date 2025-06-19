Luciana Santaguida Leads 2025 Sunflower Garden Festival In A Celebration Of Music And Wellness

Luciana Santaguida is a highly sought-after vocalist, DJ, sound healer, musician, and spiritual mentor performing for audiences globally and serving people worldwide for over a decade.

- Luciana Santaguida, Sunflower Garden FestivalTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunflower Garden Festival , a one-of-a-kind alcohol-free music and wellness celebration, is quickly becoming the most hotly anticipated event of the summer with tickets selling fast.Luciana Santaguida , the driving force behind Sunflower Garden Festival, as the visionary, organizer and a performer, has a long history of championing alcohol-free spaces for the community to connect and have fun. As a celebrated and seasoned musician, sound healer, expansion guide, and experience producer, leading the way since 2015, she has spent the last decade building a reputation as a pioneer in the creation of alcohol-free, present music spaces fused with wellness experiences.Sunflower Garden Festival, takes place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Campbell's Cross Farm in Caledon, Ontario, just outside Toronto, and represents a milestone in her work as an entrepreneur, artist, and conscious curator.“I always had the spirit of entrepreneurship within me. I have always been creating events, making music and bringing experiences to life since I was a kid from dance shows and choreography, to hosting theme events with friends, and planning charity events,” says Santaguida.Since founding NÜLOVE in 2015, she has brought together high-caliber musicians, guides, sound healers, and facilitators to design and deliver community events and wellness programs for the public, hospitality industry, and corporate clients alike. Her personal journey into music, yoga, meditation, and sound healing began in her late teens. Over the past decade, she has continued to evolve her craft with the intention of sharing those same healing tools that once helped her.“Becoming an entrepreneur meant that I could create more impact. Choosing to build consciously curated, community-focused events allowed me to share these modalities and the music with more and more people, and bring in other like-hearted facilitators and musicians to share their gifts too,” said Santaguida.Sunflower Garden Festival builds on that foundation. Santaguida has handpicked every detail of the event to reflect her mission to create a safe, present, and alcohol-free space where music and wellness intersect. She designed this full-day event to welcome families, artists, spiritual seekers, and music lovers alike into a space that fosters connection with self and others.This year's lineup includes internationally acclaimed DJs Sofia Kourtesis and Mia Moretti, alongside a diverse artist roster. The musical programming highlights female talent and male artists, offering a balanced and inclusive platform throughout the day and into the evening.The festival will also feature wellness programs, including yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and movement activities. Attendees will have access to a curated local vendor market and youth programming. Children five and under attend for free, and youth ticket pricing is available for ages six to seventeen. A dedicated kids' Playzone, and interactive family-friendly activities ensure there's something for every age group. Festival go-ers can get creative and reconnect to their inner artist in the ArtZone; where painting, making flower crowns, and other art activities are available for everyone to play with.“Being an entrepreneur is fulfilling. It requires a lot of passion, love and devotion, a ton of belief in yourself and faith that it'll work out, paired with aligned action and motivation to keep going even when it's hard,” said Santaguida.“But it's my life. I have chosen this path, and I wouldn't choose it any other way.”Luciana Santaguida is now a highly sought-after vocalist, DJ, sound healer, musician, and spiritual mentor performing for audiences globally and serving people worldwide for over a decade.“Advice I have for new entrepreneurs is to do your best to find balance, remain focused, but don't miss out on the important moments of life in the name of work. Life is too precious. Make sure you live it. Make sure you enjoy it. See the world. Spend time with the people you love,” said Santaguida.“I've learned that taking rest, laughing and enjoying my life, balancing time with family and friends, travel and love, makes reaching the vision all that more juicy and special.”General Admission tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. Tickets include full-day access to all performances, all wellness classes, the ZenZones, ArtZone, PlayZone, the food market and vendor experiences.Tier 1 ticket prices end on June 20th 2025 . Grab yours while you can.

Paul Fitzgerald

Salt & Pepper Media Inc.

+1 289-795-6176

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.