Cape Cod's The Club At New Seabury Joins The Concert Golf Partners Family Of Prestigious Private Clubs

Storied U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet once described the 300-acre oceanfront property as the "Pebble Beach of the East"

CAPE COD, Mass., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Club at New Seabury , a 36-hole, luxurious golf and beach club on Cape Cod, is the newest crown jewel in the Concert Golf Partners portfolio of premium private clubs. With the addition of the 300-acre seaside club-famously described by legendary U.S. Open Champion Francis Ouimet as the "Pebble Beach of the East"-Concert Golf's family of clubs now stretches coast-to-coast from the Monterey Peninsula to Cape Cod.

With nine holes that trace the Nantucket Sound, The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod is the newest crown jewel in the strategically growing Concert Golf Partners portfolio of 39 private clubs nationwide, which stretch from coast-to-coast.

Selected by The Club at New Seabury's owner, IE Homes, Clubs & Resorts from many potential suitors, Concert Golf's portfolio now features 39 upscale private clubs across America, adding one of the world's finest beachfront country clubs. The purchase of The Club at New Seabury further elevates Concert Golf as a successor of choice for healthy, thriving, high-end private clubs.

Located on the Upper Cape in Mashpee, Massachusetts, and roughly 90 minutes outside of Boston, The Club at New Seabury features world-class resort amenities and spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and Martha's Vineyard-with nine holes running along the Nantucket Sound. This is Concert's second premier club in New England-joining Blue Hill Country Club near Boston-and its first-ever oceanside property.

Based near Orlando, Concert Golf Partners is a boutique club hospitality company that annually invests its own capital to fund projects and build new amenities at each of the clubs in its network. As the only purely private club owner, Concert Golf delivers its signature level of service to its exclusive member clubs. A destination club, New Seabury's membership is full and thriving.

Concert is highly selective about the clubs it adds to its portfolio, and is well-known for the positive halo effect they have on property values in many neighboring communities. When selling a club, it is imperative to partner with industry experts who specialize exclusively in the elite private club industry. Other upscale private clubs that have joined the Concert Golf portfolio over the past year include: The Club at SpurWing (near Boise, Idaho); The Georgia Club (near Athens, Georgia); Golf Club of the Everglades (in Naples, Florida); and TPC Jasna Polana (in Princeton, New Jersey).

"To add an oceanfront club of New Seabury's caliber speaks to the premium level that Concert Golf Partners portfolio has ascended, and the trust home developers, private owners and club members put into our commitment to annually reinvest capital into our family of premier private clubs," said Concert Golf Partners Senior Vice President Jordan Peace. "We're honored that the IE Homes, Clubs and Resort's team, led by Co-CEO Chris Card, selected Concert Golf to be their successors at this one-of-a-kind flagship property on Cape Cod. This is another powerful example of how Concert pursues the country's best private clubs."

The Club at New Seabury employs an elite staff of over 500 people during the peak of season, who are joining the Concert Golf Partners team. This reflects an ongoing commitment to "The Concert Way," an innovative, multi-step continuity program that Concert Golf pioneered and perfected over the years to welcome clubs into our network, and facilitate a smooth transition for members, staff and the previous ownership.

"Any time there is a significant change at the club where you've been a member for years-one that is deeply part of you and your family's life-you naturally take time to assess and discover more," said The Club at New Seabury Board of Managers President, Ralph Lepore. "As we have come to know the team at Concert Golf, we have become quite confident in Concert's long-term vision for the Club, and we anticipate that the Members of New Seabury will share our confidence, as they learn more about Concert and have had the opportunity to work with them going forward. We're particularly excited about the capital improvements they plan to make annually to increase the value and enjoyment of the Club for our loyal membership. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Concert Golf over the next many years."

Membership at New Seabury provides for a Cape Cod vacation lifestyle, with views of Martha's Vineyard. The club features two championship golf courses-the Ocean Course and Dunes Course-designed by William Mitchell in 1962, and later renovated by Rees Jones, Greg Muirhead, and most recently, Bruce Hepner. The marquee, par-72, Ocean Course delivers a rating of 75.7, and a slope of 136 across 7,131 yards, with nine holes that trace the seashore.

New Seabury delivers members and guests exclusive access to a broad range of amenities including: A 42,000-sq. ft. New England-style clubhouse; a beach club with multiple options for dining and a setting for dream weddings by the sea at the Popponesset Inn-annually ranked as Cape Cod Life Magazine's "Best Location" for nuptials; 24 guest cottages and condos with stay and play opportunities; a 14-acre golf practice facility; five restaurants; popular beach bars; state-of-the-art fitness facility; year-round tennis; swimming pools, including one just steps away from New Seabury's private beach; and miles of walking and biking trails that serve as a luxurious "Escape on the Cape."

USA Today ranked Mashpee, Massachusetts among the "10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Northeast." Best Places applauds Mashpee's "excellent quality of life and abundance of amenities." Median home values are approximately $720,000, according to Zillow.

Concert Golf Partners is highly regarded as the industry's "go-to" private club experts. Concert sets the standard for quality by continually elevating the stature for all of its clubs, so that its members have the opportunity to access the finest private clubs and enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences. Among the 39 premier clubs in the Concert family across America are: The Muttontown Club on Long Island; Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City; Glen Oaks Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa; and The Club at Pasadera in Monterey, California. For more information, visit concertgolfpartners .

About Concert Golf Partners

Concert Golf Partners features a boutique portfolio of 39 upscale private golf and country clubs nationwide, with a focus on preserving the unique culture, identity, and traditions at each of our clubs. We achieve this through consistent annual capital investment aimed at enhancing amenities, service levels and the overall member experience, while building and maintaining a thriving club environment. Each club features both a strong membership base and financial position, with no assessments. Concert Golf Partners was founded by Peter Nanula, former Founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and Susan Dunnavant, Co-Founder and COO, in 2011.

Based near Orlando, the company is an experienced and premier buyer of private clubs since its founding. Concert Golf's portfolio features a unique blend of iconic and select clubs, with courses designed by world-renowned golf architects, including Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Rees Jones. With significant investment capital, Concert Golf strategically searches for both exclusive and up-and-coming private clubs to join our collection. This includes both formerly developer-owned clubs, such as The Club at Longview near Charlotte, as well as long-time member-owned clubs, such as MacGregor Downs Country Clu near Raleigh.

