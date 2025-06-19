Railway Cybersecurity Market Outlook : Protecting Critical Infrastructure Towards $14,687.8 Million By 2030 (7.0% CAGR)

ALLIED LOGO.png

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, The global railway cybersecurity market was valued at $7,728.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,687.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0%.Rise in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of cyber-attacks, and surge in number of railway projects across the world drive the global railway cybersecurity market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in railway infrastructure and rise in strategic partnership with rail operators and services are expected to unlock opportunities for the market players in the future.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Covid-19 scenario :The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market due to commute restrictions and the weak financial performance of market players.The disrupted supply chain, changes in regulatory & policies, lack of labor, and issues regarding working capital management and liquidity & policy management hampered the market.The report segments the global railway cybersecurity market on the basis of type, offering, security type, and region.Based on type, the infrastructure segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the on-board segment.On the basis of offering, the solutions segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Request for Customization :The global railway cybersecurity market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global railway cybersecurity market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall railway cybersecurity market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global railway cybersecurity market with a detailed impactanalysis.The current railway cybersecurity market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Get More Information Before Buying :Key PlayersAlstomCisco Systems, Inc.Hitachi Ltd.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)Nokia CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationSiemens AGThales GroupWebtec CorporationBrowse More Trending Reports :Urban Logistics MarketMaritime Freight Transport MarketPassenger Car T-Box MarketPassenger Car Intelligent Chassis and Chassis Domain Controller MarketRobot Charging Station MarketAbout us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

