Brenus Pharma And Insphero Have Developed 3D Tumor Spheroids Mimicking In Vivo Human Colorectal Cancer Conditions
Developed through a European-funded collaboration with InSphero, the project led to the creation of ready-to-use vitrified 3D colorectal cancer spheroids. Tumor spheroids were obtained with colorectal tumor cell lines co-cultured with colorectal fibroblasts. The vitrification method preserves tumor morphology, stromal integrity, and viability after thawing of fresh tumor spheroids sample. This approach enables a more realistic evaluation of STC-1010's therapeutic potential, with a model that more closely mimics real in vivo tumor conditions.
Previous results demonstrated that STC-1010 antigens were efficiently taken up and presented by monocyte-derived dendritic cells (mMo-DCs), leading to the activation of CD8+ T cells. These T cells induce robust apoptosis in both 2D and 3D CRC models and trigger the release of anti-tumor cytokines such as IFNγ and Granzyme B. These results confirm the translational relevance of 3D models and support the therapeutic potential of STC-1010 in targeting colorectal cancer.
“This collaboration with InSphero has enabled us to assess the highly representative and scalable 3D model into our SGC platform. It's a major step forward in our ability to assess potency and accelerate the development of STC-1010 and future candidates.” Benoit Pinteur, CSO of Brenus Pharma.
“We are proud to support Brenus with our cryopreserved 3D tumor models. This work illustrates how advanced in vitro systems can bring immunotherapies closer to clinical reality”, added Jan Lichtenberg, CEO of InSphero.
The collaboration was initiated in 2022 under the EUROSTARS program, co-financed by Bpifrance and Innosuisse, to support innovation in oncology through international R&D partnerships.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
