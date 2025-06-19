Evergreen Home Loans® Welcomes Jon Stacy As Regional Manager

Strategic hire supports national expansion and Midwest market growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans® proudly announces the addition of Jon Stacy as Regional Manager, a key move in the company's long-term strategy to expand into the Midwest and continue growing nationwide. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Jon brings more than 28 years of mortgage industry experience, a reputation for integrity, and a deep passion for homeownership access and industry leadership.

"Jon's track record of building high-performing teams and capturing market share aligns perfectly with our growth roadmap," said Robert Lipston, EVP, Head of Production at Evergreen Home Loans. "His leadership will anchor our Midwest expansion as we continue executing our vision of becoming a coast-to-coast lender that puts people first."

Jon has held leadership roles throughout his career, including President of the Columbus Mortgage Bankers Association and Vice President of Habitat for Humanity. He's an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and the Building Industry Association (BIA), and has been recognized by Columbus Business First for both his industry contributions and community involvement.

He began his mortgage career in 1998 in Columbus, OH, and previously served at Bank of America, where he was a multi-year Pinnacle Club award recipient, Top 3 regional sales leader, and #1 in customer satisfaction and talent recruitment, delivering over $1 billion in annual sales. His leadership helped expand team headcount by 20% and added $20 million in monthly production. Most recently, Jon spent five years at Union Savings Bank, where he was named a Top 2 lender in Central Ohio by Business First in 2009 and 2010.

Jon is known for his commitment to growing the mortgage profession through high standards of ethics and professionalism. He's passionate about expanding homeownership opportunities-especially for underserved communities-and is a dedicated volunteer with organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, Operation Homefront, and Habitat for Humanity.

"Evergreen's purpose-driven culture and long-term vision align closely with my personal mission," said Jon Stacy. "I'm excited to help grow the Midwest region and be part of a company committed to doing the right thing for its customers, partners, and people."

Originally from Columbus, Jon now lives in Powell, OH, with his wife Melanie, daughter Lauren, and son Jackson.

We are growing. Join us!

To discover more about Evergreen Home Loans, visit .

To explore career opportunities, visit /why-evergreen/mortgage-jobs or .

About Evergreen Home Loans®

Evergreen Home Loans, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is a leading direct lender committed to making homeownership accessible. For over three decades, we've provided affordable, personalized mortgage solutions tailored to the unique needs of our communities. Our mission: On Time and As Promised® service creating a WOW experience. We're passionate about helping customers find their forever homes. With branches in seven western states (AZ, CA, ID, MT, NV, OR, WA) and licenses in several others-including our newest expansion into Texas-we offer a full range of loan products, including FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, refinancing, and construction financing. We are a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and the Mortgage Bankers Association. Learn more at . Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit for licensing information.

Media Contact:

Selah Terwilliger

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

425-400-8831

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans

