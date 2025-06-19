Insurescan Expands Into South Carolina, Bringing Alabama Success With It
Now, CEO Mark Chappell is taking that same playbook to South Carolina. "We built something in Alabama that works, not just in theory, but on the street, with agents and customers. We're not reinventing insurance. We're refining how it's delivered," said Chappell.
Backed by patented technology, mobile-first workflows, and a fiercely independent approach, InsureScan is eliminating traditional bottlenecks in policy issuance, claims intake, and agent operations. Agents write more. Customers get covered faster. Retention climbs. Overhead drops.
And none of it would be possible without the support of the company's network. "We've got the best partners in the business, and we don't take that lightly. We appreciate their trust and the opportunity to change the game - together," Chappell added.
With this move into South Carolina, InsureScan isn't just expanding, it's scaling. The vision? Controlled, smart growth into every state where inefficiencies still rule the day. "This isn't a land grab. It's a blueprint for replacing outdated systems, one state at a time."
Unlike carriers relying on billion-dollar ad campaigns to reach customers, InsureScan builds trust at the point of sale with agents who get live support, fast answers, and zero runaround.
"South Carolina agents: we've got your back," said Chappell. "You'll get the same tools, the same people-first approach, and the same commitment that made us a success in Alabama."
For insurance carriers, MGAs, and investors watching the space, the message is clear: InsureScan isn't playing the game - they're rewriting the rules. And South Carolina is just the next chapter.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE InsureScan MGA LLC
