Aspen Laser And Theralight Announce Key Executive Appointments To Support Growth And Innovation

has been appointed as. In this role, Jeff will oversee all operational areas of the business, including logistics, fulfillment, warehouse management, customer service, internal systems, and regulatory compliance. His leadership will be instrumental in optimizing company infrastructure and scaling operations to meet increasing demand.

"Jeff has been a core contributor to our operations for the past seven years," said Charles Vorwaller, President and Co-Founder. "His knowledge, efficiency, and leadership have been pivotal in supporting our rapid growth. With Jeff as COO, we are confident in our ability to expand capacity and enhance the customer experience."

Jeff most recently served as Vice President of Logistics, where he led the implementation of improved operational systems and logistics strategies. His promotion reflects a broader initiative to strengthen internal processes and deliver world-class service to clients worldwide.

Justin Vorwaller, MBA , has been appointed as the companies' first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) . In this role, Justin will direct all financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, and corporate financial health. His responsibilities also include evaluating the company's fiscal performance and guiding executive decision-making.

"Justin has been a visionary leader since the founding of TheraLight and has helped guide both companies through years of growth and innovation," said Vorwaller. "As CFO, he brings the financial insight and strategic mindset necessary to drive long-term success."

Justin previously served as Chief Operating Officer for nearly seven (7) years. As a Co-Founder of TheraLight and several other ventures, he has brought forward-thinking leadership and entrepreneurial strategy to the organization. In addition to his CFO duties, Justin will oversee the development of strategic partnerships and key global relationships essential for long-term expansion. This year marks his tenth anniversary with the companies.

"These appointments reinforce our dedication to building a high-performing leadership team," added Vorwaller. "With Jeff and Justin in these new roles, we are well-positioned to scale our operations, expand our reach, and deliver greater value in the integrative wellness market."

About Aspen Laser and TheraLight

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a leading medical technology company specializing in Class IV laser therapy systems used in pain relief, recovery, and performance applications. TheraLight, LLC, founded in 2018, is a global innovator in whole-body photobiomodulation therapy, offering advanced, multi-wavelength LED systems designed to support full-body wellness. Together, the companies are advancing the science of integrative wellness by delivering innovative, non-invasive technologies that improve health, longevity, and quality of life.

