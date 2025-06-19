Pharmasens And Sibionics Enter Development Collaboration To Advance All-In-One Patch Pump For Diabetes Management



Companies will jointly develop niiaTM signature, an all-in-one wearable insulin patch pump that provides integrated insulin delivery with real-time glucose sensing Collaboration aims to reduce daily burden for people with diabetes through simplified therapy

BIEL/BIENNE, Switzerland, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaSens AG, a Swiss developer of next-generation insulin patch pump systems, announced a strategic partnership with SiBionics, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies. The two companies will jointly develop the next-generation niiaTM signature - an all-in-one wearable device that integrates insulin delivery and glucose sensing into a single compact patch pump.

Through this strategic collaboration, PharmaSens and SiBionics aim to simplify diabetes management by combining their respective strengths in insulin-delivery innovation and CGM technology. The new niiaTM signature will offer an unprecedented level of convenience and user experience for individuals who use insulin to manage their diabetes, with the goal of reducing the daily burden of therapy.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone toward realizing our vision of a fully integrated, discreet, and intuitive insulin-therapy system," said Marcel Both, CEO of PharmaSens. "SiBionics' proven expertise in sensor technology is a perfect complement to our platform."

The new niiaTM signature device will build on PharmaSens' patented platform technologies and SiBionics' advanced biosensor capabilities, with both companies contributing engineering and development expertise to bring this all-in-one wearable patch pump to market.

About PharmaSens

PharmaSens AG, a privately owned Swiss company, is dedicated to simplifying diabetes management and broadening the reach of insulin pump therapy. The PharmaSens team has a wealth of experience in diabetes care and medtech device engineering, having contributed to the development of multiple insulin pump generations. Over several years of research and development, PharmaSens has built a patented international portfolio of distinctive and innovative products. For more information, please visit PharmaSens .

About SiBionics

Founded in 2015, SiBionics is a leading medical device company with offices in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, California. SiBionics core expertise lies in medical device research, development, and innovation. With a team of over 500 employees-more than 25% of whom are R&D scientists from top universities in China and the U.S.-SiBionics is dedicated to advancing healthcare technology.

The SiBionics mission is to transform patients' lives by providing them with deeper insights into their health through the integration of cutting-edge continuous biosensors, intelligent algorithms, and user-friendly software solutions. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

In the U.S.

Michele Parisi, SignalWest Public Relations/Forward Health

[email protected]

Mobile: +1 (925) 864-5028

At PharmaSens

Marcel Both, CEO, PharmaSens

[email protected]

At SiBionics

Patrick Nowlin, Global Chief Strategy Officer, SiBionics

[email protected]

SOURCE PharmaSens

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED