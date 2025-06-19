Isaac Health Joins New Caregiver Innovation Council To Drive Bold Solutions For America's Caregivers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Isaac Health is a founding member of the Council led by Caregiver Action Network, bringing together innovators to reimagine support for 105 million caregivers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Isaac Health is proud to announce our participation as a founding member of the Caregiver Innovation Council, a new initiative launched by Caregiver Action Network (CAN) to spark breakthrough solutions for family caregivers across the U.S.The Council includes 15 founding members from across health tech, caregiving services, and innovation sectors. Members will work together year-round to solve real problems facing family caregivers - culminating in an annual public summit that brings new ideas to the broader caregiving community.“As a former family caregiver - and an early adopter of technology designed to support caregivers - I'm proud to serve on the Caregiver Action Network's Innovation Council,” said Melissa Rowley, Co-Chair of the Council and Director of Payor Partnerships at Isaac Health.“Innovation is essential to empowering family caregivers, helping ensure they have access to the tools, resources, and care models they need to navigate the complex and often challenging caregiving journey.”“Family caregivers are the invisible backbone of our healthcare system,” said Dr. Julius Bruch, CEO and co-founder of Isaac Health.“At Isaac Health, we believe that innovation and thoughtful collaboration are key to better supporting family caregivers of loved ones living with dementia. Through the Council, we're honored to help drive this national effort to reimagine what's possible for caregivers and the people they care for.”The Council convened for the first time last week in Washington, D.C., during CAN's annual Corporate Leadership Council meeting, launching with an Innovation Hackathon focused on tackling top caregiver pain points.The group will continue collaborating through quarterly work sessions and shared initiatives, guided by five core values: collaboration, innovation, equity, empathy, and impact.To see the full list of Caregiver Innovation Council members and learn more, click here .

