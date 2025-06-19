Karelina Clarke Cast As Autistic Older Sister In New Film 'Quiet Things'

Karelina Clarke

Karelina Clarke stars as the autistic older sister in Quiet Things, a short film exploring survival, sibling bonds, and domestic violence.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Sydney-based production company Cut 10 has announced the casting of Australian actor Karelina Clarke in the lead role of Frankie, the older sister, in the upcoming short film Quiet Things. The powerful drama is currently in pre-production and set to film later this year in Sydney's Inner West.Quiet Things follows two young sisters who have fled an abusive home, with the story unfolding through the eyes of the younger sibling. At its centre is Frankie - a 13-year-old girl who is autistic, fiercely intelligent, and carrying a quiet resilience as she guides her sister through a fragile new reality.Karelina Clarke, whose work spans screen and stage, brings a layered sensitivity to the role. She is best known for her performance in The Messenger, where she portrayed a child of domestic violence with striking emotional depth. She has also appeared in a number of short films and theatrical works focused on youth and trauma.“Karelina brings stillness and truth to every moment in her previous roles - her portrayal of Frankie is bound to be both intimate and unforgettable,” said the film's producer.“She allows us to see the world through a neurodivergent character without ever simplifying it. It's brave work.”Developed in collaboration with Sanctuary Housing, a leading service for women and children escaping family violence, Quiet Things is also informed by input from autism specialists and youth mental health professionals. The result is a film that aims to be both truthful and transformative.Quiet Things is scheduled to premiere at Australian and international festivals in 2026. Known for championing social impact storytelling, Cut 10 continues to support underrepresented voices and emerging talent on screen.For interviews, media kits, or press inquiries, please contact:...

Cut 10 Pictures

CUT 10 Pictures

+61 408 792 792

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.