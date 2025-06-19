TUI Hotels & Resorts Contributes To Growth In Africa With Strong Leisure Hotel Brands



TUI Blue and TUI Suneo extend their portfolio in North Africa

New openings planned in The Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire New luxury brand The Mora celebrates its first anniversary

TUI Group ( ) continues to expand its hotel business worldwide and pursues ambitious plans to support the African hospitality industry. With its 12 leisure hotel brands, TUI offers unique experiences for holidaymakers and invites them to enjoy the respective region with its culinary delights, natural beauty and cultural heritage. A few weeks ago, the brands TUI Blue and TUI Suneo expanded their portfolio in Africa. In Egypt, TUI Blue Samaya with 143 rooms and an aqua park has been added to the premium brand's portfolio. The hotel is located in the growing destination of Marsa Alam. For holidaymakers looking for value for money, TUI Suneo Palm Beach Skanes in Tunisia has also opened its doors. With 294 rooms and a large garden area, the hotel is offering an attractive all-inclusive package with a wide range of sports and entertainment options.

“Together with our long-standing JV partners, we have more than 20 hotels in our pipeline that will open in Africa in the coming months and years”, says Artur Gerber, Managing Director TUI Hotels&Resorts, at the Future Hospitality Summit Africa.“We already have a strong presence in North Africa, the Cape Verde Islands and Zanzibar, but we are convinced that other destinations can also benefit from our strong leisure hotel brands.” For example, the lifestyle brand TUI Blue is planning its first hotel in The Gambia, which will open at the end of this year. The resort features 140 rooms and a unique location along Kotu Beach.“With our expertise, along with management and franchise agreements, we are also attracting hotel partners in entirely new destinations. One example is Côte d'Ivoire, where the construction of a new TUI Blue hotel has just started and is scheduled to open in 2027”, adds Wesam Okasha, Head of Global Development TUI Blue.

Last year, TUI launched a new brand targeting the upscale market and selected Tanzania as its inaugural destination. The Mora Zanzibar has just celebrated its first anniversary, offering laid-back, contemporary luxury with highly personalized and flexible service.“Our guest reviews show that The Mora is resonating strongly with this new audience and delivering an exceptional experience. We are very proud of this achievement and look forward to introducing more carefully selected The Mora hotels across Africa,” says Artur Gerber.

TUI Hotels&Resorts' current portfolio in Africa comprises a total of 97 hotels with over 30,000 rooms across eight countries.

