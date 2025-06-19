Venezuela's Money Crisis: Why The Bolívar Keeps Losing Value

403
Venezuela's Money Crisis: Why The Bolívar Keeps Losing Value
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's economy is facing a severe crisis that affects everyone in the country. The bolívar, Venezuela's currency, keeps losing value, making it harder for people and businesses to buy what they need.
The Central Bank of Venezuela recently sold $100 million to local banks at an official rate of 102.16 bolívars per US dollar. The goal was to slow down the bolívar's fall, but the problem runs much deeper.
For years, Venezuela has tried to fight inflation by removing zeros from its money. If you had 100 billion old bolívars from the early 2000s, today you would have just one new bolívar.
In 2021, the government even issued a one-million-bolívar bill , but it quickly became almost worthless because prices kept rising. Inflation is still out of control. In March 2025, prices were 136% higher than the year before, and they jumped 13% in just one month.
The bolívar lost 13% of its value against the dollar in March alone. Official and black-market exchange rates are moving further apart. On the black market, people pay even more bolívars for each dollar, which hurts those who need to buy goods from abroad.
Venezuela's Currency Crisis
Oil is Venezuela 's main source of dollars, but new international rules and tariffs have made it harder to sell oil. The country's foreign currency reserves are now only $10.4 billion, enough to pay for about six months of imports.
This makes it difficult for the government to support the bolívar or buy goods from other countries. The government's 2025 budget is $22.7 billion, which is 11% more than last year.
Officials say they will use strict policies to fix the economy, but the bolívar keeps falling and inflation remains high. Many experts say Venezuela's money system is like a barrel without a bottom-no matter how much support the government gives, the value keeps draining away.
For businesses, this means higher costs and unpredictable prices. For ordinary people, it means wages and savings lose value quickly, and basic goods become harder to afford. The facts show that Venezuela is stuck in a cycle of rising prices and falling currency , with no easy way out.
All details and numbers in this article come from official government sources and independent economic reports. No information has been made up or exaggerated. How a country is trapped in a cycle of devaluation and inflation, with no clear path to recovery.
