ENG Vs IND: Injury Concern For India? Karun Nair Hit On Rib In The Nets Ahead Of First England Test

Team India was caused with an injury scare as the veteran batter Karun Nair was hit on the ribcage during the team's practice session ahead of the first Test against England in Leeds on Friday, June 20.

Karun was added to the 18-member squad for the five-match Test series against England. The 33-year-old made his comeback to the Indian team after a gap of seven years. After 2017, Karun Nair, the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests, was off the selectors' radar and overlooked despite grinding hard in domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy.

With the retirement of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karun finally found a place in the Indian Test squad, thanks to his performance in domestic cricket for Vidarbha. The Karnataka-born cricketer is one of the senior players in the 18-member India squad.

Karun Nair's injury concern

As Team India gears up for the first Test against England, the camp has been hit by an injury scare after Karun Nair injured his ribcage off Prasidh Krishna's bowling in the nets. The veteran Indian batter was getting ready to face his former Karnataka teammate, who bowled a bouncer to him.

However, Nair missed the ball and hit it in his right ribcage, and Prasidh walked up to him to check on him as he was looking in a spot of bother after being hit by the delivery before resuming his batting. The bowling coach, Morne Morkel, was seen gesturing to the physios to immediately attend to Karun Nair, who appeared to be in visible discomfort. Nair left the net after facing the delivery from Akash Deep.

🚨 The incident when Karun Nair was hit at the nets by @prasidh43 yesterday at twitter/WQHje79ZMl

- Rohan Chowdhury (@RohanDC98) June 19, 2025

However, as per the report by RevzSport, Karun Nair's injury is not serious and is likely to be alright before the first Test against England. Nair is expected to be included in the playing XI, potentially marking his comeback after eight years. The veteran Indian batter's last appearance in a Test was against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017.

Karun Nair knocked on the doors of the selectors with his performance in the last domestic season, especially Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. In Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Karun Nair played a crucial role in Vidarbha's triumph by defeating first-time finalists Kerala in the final, while amassing 863 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 53.93 in nine matches.

Karun Nair's County and India A performances prove vital

Apart from toiling hard in domestic cricket, Karun Nair has also played in the County Championship, representing Northamptonshire for two seasons. Karun Nair scored 736 runs at an average of 56.61 across two seasons. Last season, Nair was quite impressive as he amassed 487 runs, including a double century against Glamorgan, at an average of 48 in 11 innings.

Ahead of the Test series against England, Karun Nair showed signs of his rhythm and adaptability to English conditions in India A's two unofficial Tests against England Lions, amassing 259 runs, including a double century, at an average of 86.33 in three innings.

Given his experience of playing in the County Championship and adaptability to English Conditions, Karun Nair could be seen as a vital asset in India's top or middle-order, offering stability and composure against England's inexperienced bowling attack in the upcoming Test series.