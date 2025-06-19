Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Bihar, Eastern UP Torrential Rains Expected In THESE States

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Bihar and some more regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh as of June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weather department, the deepening monsoon activity is set to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated places across Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha on Wednesday, with Jharkhand bracing for similar weather on both June 19 and 20.

In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on June 19.

In West India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region on June 19.

IMD weather forecast

In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

In Northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during June 19-25, JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on June 22-25th, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab during June 21-25, Haryana, Chandigarh during June 20-25 with very heavy rainfall on West Uttar Pradesh on June 19, East Uttar Pradesh on June 20-21, East Rajasthan on June 19-23, Uttarakhand on June 22, Himachal Pradesh on June 22-25.

In South Peninsular India, IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe on June 19 and during 22-25, Coastal Karnataka on June 19 and during June 21-25.

Hot and humid conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during June 19-21.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Bhubaneswar reported heavy rainfall across Odisha, with eight to nine places recording significant downpours in the last 24 hours.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood, persisting as of 8.30 hours IST on June 18, is likely to bring substantial rainfall to the state over the next two to three days.

"Heavy rainfall has occurred at eight to nine places in Odisha in the last 24 hours. A low-pressure area is formed over Gangetic West Bengal, which may cause the state to receive good rainfall in the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of the state in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur on the 19th," Mohanty said.