Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Treatment For Abdominal Infection
The 78-year-old leader had been under medical care since June 15 for an abdominal infection. Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Sonia Gandhi's condition is now stable. "She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.Also Read | Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for the second time in a month
Senior doctors involved in her care, including Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, said she responded well to the treatment.
"She was admitted for an abdominal infection, which has been managed with medications. Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient," the doctors stated in a release.Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient.
She was admitted to the hospital's gastroenterology department on Sunday. This was the second time that Sonia has been admitted to the hospital in a month.Admitted on June 7, too
On 7 June, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla after her health deteriorated in the hill station. She was taken to the hospital for tests and a checkup. However, she was discharged after the tests were conducted.
Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed the development to media, saying that she was brought to the hospital for routine health checkup due to 'minor issues'.
(With PTI inputs)
