Viral Video Sparks Outrage: University Staff Seen 'Touching' Female Students During Dress Code Checks
The incident happened at Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ogun State. The university has not yet given a statement.Also Read | Actor Derek Dixon accuses co-star and filmmaker Tyler Perry of sexual assault
A student leader said the rule was part of the dress code to avoid distractions, according to the BBC. However, the leader agreed that better methods were needed.
Many people called the action outdated and unfair to women. They even compared it to sexual assault. According to the Human Rights Network, students could take legal action for their rights being violated.
"Unwarranted touches on another person's body is a violation and could lead to legal action. The university is wrong to adopt this method to curb indecent dressing (sic)," Haruna Ayagi told the BBC.Also Read | Jared Leto faces sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women
A student has told the BBC that their university, though not religious, follows a strict dress code . According to her, it is a regular practice for staff to check students' clothes.University policy on indecent dressing
Student union president Muizz Olatunji, also known as President Mao, shared a screenshot of the university police and wrote,“No bra. No entry is not a new policy in Olabisi Onabanjo University.”
“OOU promotes a dress code policy aimed at maintaining a respectful and distraction-free environment, encouraging students to dress modestly and in line with the institution's values,” he added.
One of the policy clauses defines indecent dressing by banning“any dressing by any student which sinks, subside or bulge downwards or declines to a lower level as to show the under wears (sagging)”.
The official dress code bans dressing that“shows sensitive parts of the student's body” and“is transparent or is too tight or is too skimpy or short”.Also Read | Senior manager kisses colleague, gets fired: Court asks company to rehire him
The policy also bans“any dressing by any student which either totally or partially exposes or reveals the nakedness of the student”
“Any dressing that is capable of making the same or opposite sex to lust after the student in an indecent manner” is also prohibited.
