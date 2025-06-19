Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai And Thane, IMD Issues Orange Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the incessant rains in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Mumbai and suburbs on Thursday. The Met department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

Major roads and train stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) – Mumbai, Thane and Palghar – have been submerged.

Though the IMD forecast indicates that the intense rainfall is likely to diminish on Friday, the heavy rain is predicted to persist on June 21 and 22.

Amid other details, the IMD issued a red warning for Palghar, Ghat of Nashik, Ghats of Pune predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday. However, the intense rains would diminish decline, but rains would continue in the coming days.

The IMD also issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik and Ghats of Satara. Heavy rainfall are predicted in these regions. In the days to come, the rains would decrease a bit.

Weather prediction for other regions:

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy falls has been recorded at isolated places over north Konkan, Gujarat Region, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Saurashtra, Andaman Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Also, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with speed 50-70 kmph were recorded at isolated places over Konkan, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Gangetic West Bengal.