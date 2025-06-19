403
University of Birmingham Dubai students win fifth edition of the ADNOC-Bloomberg Trading Challenge
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, 19 June 2025: Students from University of Birmingham Dubai have won the 2025 edition of the ADNOC-Bloomberg Trading Challenge, marking the fifth edition of the unique commodities-focused competition designed to help students in the UAE showcase their skills in data analytics and trading.
Sittie Rania Guinomla and Malishka Kaur Bhasin from ‘Fortune Traders’ team were named the winners for their strategy, which which stood out for its disciplined "hold and watch" investment approach. The winners are eligible for training placements with ADNOC Global Trading.
The challenge forms part of the ADNOC-Bloomberg for Education Initiative, a long-term collaboration between ADNOC, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Bloomberg aimed at supporting the UAE’s next generation of graduates. Over the years, it has become a key platform for students from competing universities to gain hands-on experience using Bloomberg Terminals, guided by Bloomberg analysts from various sectors.
Throughout the challenge, teams from participating universities simulate analyst workflows and develop commodities trading strategies, which they present as a research report to a jury of financial sector experts.
Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC Director of Group Business Support & Special Tasks, said: “We warmly congratulate the winners of this year’s ADNOC-Bloomberg Trading Challenge on their exceptional performance in a competition that we are proud to have championed since its launch. The challenge offers a valuable platform for the next generation of UAE trading professionals to build the skills and hands-on experience needed to lead the fast-evolving world of global energy trading and drive the UAE’s continued economic success.”
In 2025, more than 450 students from nine universities took part in the challenge. Five teams were shortlisted as finalists, each presenting their approach to trading.
David Massias, Head of Market Specialists - Middle East & Africa, Bloomberg LP said: “What stands out most to me is how collaborative and committed these students are. They come in eager to learn and they leave with a real understanding of how to work with data, how to think critically, and perhaps most importantly, how to make informed decisions. This year’s teams were impressive, and it’s great to see such consistently strong talent in the UAE, especially at a time when the country is investing so much in innovation and digital skills.”
Launched in 2019 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ADNOC, Bloomberg, and the Ministry of Education, the initiative was created to equip future generations of UAE students with the financial skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic and globally connected world. Since then, it has continued to grow in scale and impact, supporting over 9,000 students and installing 100 Bloomberg Terminals across five of the UAE’s leading universities: Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi University, UAE University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.
