LG WILL UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE SUMMER SAVINGS TO ELEVATE EVERY MOMENT OF THE SEASON


2025-06-19 08:08:13
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, June 19, 2025 From maintaining a perfectly cool and clean indoor environment with advanced air conditioners and purifiers, to transforming living spaces into cinematic entertainment hubs with state-of-the-art smart TVs and immersive audio systems’ LG’s offerings cater to every summer need.
And with temperatures on the rise, complemented by a desire for both relaxation and productivity intensifying, LG is committed to providing the kind of solutions that foster a smarter, more enjoyable lifestyle, with the summer deals encompassing an array’of LG’s cutting-edge technologies.
The promotions also exte’d to LG’s comprehensive suite of home appliances, designed to streamline daily routines and contribute to a more convenient and energy-efficient household, with customers afforded the opportunity to avail of special savings on intelligent refrigerators that keep food fresher for longer, innovative washing machines that simplify laundry day, and a variety of kitchen appliances that inspire culinary creativity. These products not only offer superior performance, but integrate smart technology and energy-saving features, aligni’g with LG’s commitment to sustainable living.
Whether preparing for a summer staycation or seeking to refresh the home upon returning from travels, LG’s summer campaign is an invitation to upgrade and optimize the home environment, ensuring that every momen– – from quiet evenings to lively gatheri–gs – is made more comfortable and entertaining.

