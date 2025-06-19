President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Türkiye For Working Visit

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on June 19 for a working visit,reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Azerbaijan at Kahramanmaraş International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.