President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Türkiye For Working Visit

2025-06-19 08:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on June 19 for a working visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Azerbaijan at Kahramanmaraş International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

